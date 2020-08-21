playstation

Sony breaks the ice with first PlayStation 5 global campaign
Aug 21, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Work created by Adam & Eve/DDB.

Work created by Adam & Eve/DDB.

Omnicom's eg+ lands global production account for PlayStation
Jun 23, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Final presentations took place in May.

Final presentations took place in May.

PlayStation hunts for global production agency to support creative partner adam&eveDDB
May 14, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Final presentations are believed to be this month.

Final presentations are believed to be this month.

PlayStation Studios launches to unite console's iconic cames under one roof
May 13, 2020
Oliver McAteer

PlayStation Studios launches to unite console's iconic cames under one roof

PlayStation Studios encompasses the console’s iconic titles including Uncharted, LittleBigPlanet, God of War, Ratchet & Clank, Horizon: Zero Dawn and The Last of Us.

Sony PlayStation delves into heart of gaming with unromantic spot
Feb 13, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Ad encourages gamers to 'feel more than love this Valentine's'.

Ad encourages gamers to 'feel more than love this Valentine's'.

PlayStation crushes nostalgia and gamer FOMO in latest spot
Nov 6, 2019
Oliver McAteer

New ad from Adam&EveDDB fuses virtual and real-world awesomeness.

New ad from Adam&EveDDB fuses virtual and real-world awesomeness.

