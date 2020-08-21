Search
Aug 21, 2020
Sony breaks the ice with first PlayStation 5 global campaign
Work created by Adam & Eve/DDB.
Jun 23, 2020
Omnicom's eg+ lands global production account for PlayStation
Final presentations took place in May.
May 14, 2020
PlayStation hunts for global production agency to support creative partner adam&eveDDB
Final presentations are believed to be this month.
May 13, 2020
PlayStation Studios launches to unite console's iconic cames under one roof
PlayStation Studios encompasses the console’s iconic titles including Uncharted, LittleBigPlanet, God of War, Ratchet & Clank, Horizon: Zero Dawn and The Last of Us.
Feb 13, 2020
Sony PlayStation delves into heart of gaming with unromantic spot
Ad encourages gamers to 'feel more than love this Valentine's'.
Nov 6, 2019
PlayStation crushes nostalgia and gamer FOMO in latest spot
New ad from Adam&EveDDB fuses virtual and real-world awesomeness.
