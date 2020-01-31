optus
Singtel Optus pays Australia's largest fine for spam marketing
Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) hits Optus with record AUD $504,000 notice
Cannes Mobile: The Asia-Pacific winners
CANNES - The already much-awarded shark-detecting 'Clever Buoy' by Optus in partnership with M&C Saatchi, Google and Shark Mitigation Systems has brought home a Gold Lion for Asia in the competitive mobile category.
Shark-detecting buoy highlights Optus network
SYDNEY - Optus is developing a shark-detection system to help protect people from sharks in Australia.
Amobee adds four mobile operators, promising enhanced targeting
SINGAPORE – Amobee has added Globe (Philippines), Optus (Australia), SingTel (Singapore) and Telkomsel (Indonesia) to its mobile ad network, saying that the data provided by the operators will mean better results for brands thanks to more accurate targeting.
Optus retains M&C Saatchi for creative, chooses Starcom for media
AUSTRALIA - After an extended pitch process, Singtel-owned telecom giant Optus has retained M&C Saatchi for creative duties, extending a relationship that began in 2003, and has selected Starcom to take over its media buying from MPG.
Top 10 2010 FIFA World Cup advertising campaigns
In celebration of the 19th FIFA World Cup kicking off in South Africa on 11 June, we look at the Top 10 campaigns from some of the biggest global brands as they compete to be the best and most memorable this football season.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins