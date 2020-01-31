optus

Singtel Optus pays Australia's largest fine for spam marketing
Jan 31, 2020
Staff Reporters

Singtel Optus pays Australia's largest fine for spam marketing

Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) hits Optus with record AUD $504,000 notice

Cannes Mobile: The Asia-Pacific winners
Jun 23, 2015
Emily Tan

Cannes Mobile: The Asia-Pacific winners

CANNES - The already much-awarded shark-detecting 'Clever Buoy' by Optus in partnership with M&C Saatchi, Google and Shark Mitigation Systems has brought home a Gold Lion for Asia in the competitive mobile category.

Shark-detecting buoy highlights Optus network
Jun 3, 2014
Byravee Iyer

Shark-detecting buoy highlights Optus network

SYDNEY - Optus is developing a shark-detection system to help protect people from sharks in Australia.

Amobee adds four mobile operators, promising enhanced targeting
Feb 27, 2013
Sophie Chen

Amobee adds four mobile operators, promising enhanced targeting

SINGAPORE – Amobee has added Globe (Philippines), Optus (Australia), SingTel (Singapore) and Telkomsel (Indonesia) to its mobile ad network, saying that the data provided by the operators will mean better results for brands thanks to more accurate targeting.

Optus retains M&C Saatchi for creative, chooses Starcom for media
Mar 30, 2012
Matthew Miller

Optus retains M&C Saatchi for creative, chooses Starcom for media

AUSTRALIA - After an extended pitch process, Singtel-owned telecom giant Optus has retained M&C Saatchi for creative duties, extending a relationship that began in 2003, and has selected Starcom to take over its media buying from MPG.

Top 10 2010 FIFA World Cup advertising campaigns
Jun 1, 2010
Jane Leung

Top 10 2010 FIFA World Cup advertising campaigns

In celebration of the 19th FIFA World Cup kicking off in South Africa on 11 June, we look at the Top 10 campaigns from some of the biggest global brands as they compete to be the best and most memorable this football season.

