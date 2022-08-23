Melissa Hopkins: What does it take to truly change the game?

This is part of a video series for the Asia-Pacific Power List 2022, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative.

As VP of marketing for Optus, Melissa Hopkins has been instrumental in the Australian telco’s efforts to become a “fabric brand” in Australia — one that is part of the fabric of everyday life — and shaping the brand’s overall optimism and memorability. Hopkins believes that brands and marketers, by nature, have always changed the game, and have a responsibility to drive commerce, build cultures, and create trends. She believes the best brands and marketers are the ones that take risks, have a cause, and strive to be and do better.

Watch the video to learn more.