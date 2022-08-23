This is part of a video series for the Asia-Pacific Power List 2022, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative.
Aug 23, 2022
Melissa Hopkins: What does it take to truly change the game?
The VP of marketing for Optus on the power of marketing to drive commerce, build cultures, and create trends.
As VP of marketing for Optus, Melissa Hopkins has been instrumental in the Australian telco’s efforts to become a “fabric brand” in Australia — one that is part of the fabric of everyday life — and shaping the brand’s overall optimism and memorability. Hopkins believes that brands and marketers, by nature, have always changed the game, and have a responsibility to drive commerce, build cultures, and create trends. She believes the best brands and marketers are the ones that take risks, have a cause, and strive to be and do better.
Watch the video to learn more.
