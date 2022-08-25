Silas Lewis-Meilus: What does it take to truly change the game?

This is part of a video series for the Asia-Pacific Power List 2022, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative.

As global head of media business units at Haleon (previously GSK Consumer Healthcare) and APAC chair for the World Federation of Advertisers, Silas Lewis-Meilus is more than equipped to speak about the power of media to effect change. Lewis-Meilus, who has led the restructuring of GSK’s global media organisation, shared his thoughts on why companies must have an intrinsic set of values, shared by everyone and vocally endorsed by leadership, in order to authentically “walk the walk” and drive the organisation forward.

Watch the video to learn more.