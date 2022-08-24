Jan-Paul Jeffrey: What does it take to truly change the game?

This is part of a video series for the Asia-Pacific Power List 2022, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative.

As head of marketing for Southeast Asia at Spotify, Jan-Paul Jeffrey is a proponent of taking a “creative as usual” approach, rather than the standard “business as usual.” Above all else, Jeffrey believes that a deep understanding of one’s consumers — their needs, wants, and habits — is the basis of game-changing marketing. This foundation, along with a creative and out-of-the-box mindset, drives Spotify’s mission to constantly improve its product and to deliver fewer, bigger, better, and different experiences to its consumers.

Watch the video to learn more.