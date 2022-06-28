Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jan-Paul Jeffrey, Spotify

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST

Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers

#LeadersForGood

Jan-Paul Jeffrey

Head of marketing, SEA

Spotify

Singapore

Returning member from 2020

In the first quarter of 2022, Spotify reported 422 million active users worldwide—an increase of 60 million users in one year. Leading the marketing division across eight Asian markets, Jeffrey’s goal is to tap into consumer behaviour and insights and use them at the centre of the business. He does that by leveraging big data and business intelligence as well as incorporating personalised gamification strategies.

Even after a very public ‘break-up then make-up’ with pop giant Taylor Swift, being sued by musician Neil Young, and multiple accusations of data leaks, Spotify has capitalised on word-of-mouth publicity like few others. The ‘most Tweeted brand’ on Twitter in 2021, the streaming giant has dominated conversations and engagement in several Asian markets.

Spotify also topped Twitter’s #BestOfTweets 2021 Southeast Asia Awards in the Best Brand Voice category. Jeffrey reflects on Spotify’s journey through the pandemic: “The key listening moments changed during Covid. ‘Everyday became like Sunday’ in terms of music intake, midday consumption increased, and people were tuning in together socially across multiple devices.”

A prolific marketer with more than 20 years of experience, Jeffrey joined Spotify in 2018 from Qantas-owned low-cost airline Jetstar. Prior to this, he spent nearly 16 years in super-luxury fashion and beauty categories from start-ups to MNCs. After holding various sales and marketing product roles in the UK and Germany, Jeffrey relocated to Singapore in 2010 with P&G.