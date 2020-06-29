Search
janpaul jeffrey
Jun 29, 2020
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Jan-Paul Jeffrey, Spotify
Leading the way with data-driven social media campaigns, Jeffrey and his team are showing the region what modern marketing can be for a brand on the rise.
Jul 26, 2016
Why Reebonz is going big on gamification
Having recently completed the online retailer's sixth gamification campaign, Reebonz global CMO Jan-Paul Jeffrey explains why the tactic is a key part of his marketing mix.
