The Work
Ad Nut
22 hours ago

Woman peels off her date’s mouth in telco campaign

Don’t worry, it’s not gory. It’s more about choosing what you want in your date and, well, with your telco package.

Gomo Mobile, a new Australian pre-paid mobile service provider by Optus, launched its first national campaign called ‘Mobile without the hoo-ha’ conceptualised by creative studio Bear Meets Eagle on Fire. To highlight the hassle-free and pick-what-you-pay-for model of the service, the brand released two TV spots along with a graphic identity to be used in-store and across OOH.

In one of the spots, a woman on a date reaches across the table to pluck the mouth, nose and hair off her date’s face in the name of “getting exactly what she wants without all the unnecessary things she’s really not interested in”. Ad Nut thinks it's just the right amount of mad to work. Meanwhile, the other spot featuring an older couple doesn’t land as well.

CREDITS

Client: Optus / Gomo
Jane Saleh
Adam Burling

Creative Studio: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Production Company: Revolver
Director: Steve Rogers
Managing Director/EP: Michael Ritchie
Producer/EP: Pip Smart
Director Of Photography: Simon Duggan
Production Design: Margot Wilson

Post-production
Editor: Alexandre de Franceschi
Edit House: The Editors
VFX and Post Production: Alt.vfx
Sound House: Rumble Studios
Sound Designer: Tone Aston
Sound Producer: Michael Gie

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

