Woman peels off her date’s mouth in telco campaign

Gomo Mobile, a new Australian pre-paid mobile service provider by Optus, launched its first national campaign called ‘Mobile without the hoo-ha’ conceptualised by creative studio Bear Meets Eagle on Fire. To highlight the hassle-free and pick-what-you-pay-for model of the service, the brand released two TV spots along with a graphic identity to be used in-store and across OOH.

In one of the spots, a woman on a date reaches across the table to pluck the mouth, nose and hair off her date’s face in the name of “getting exactly what she wants without all the unnecessary things she’s really not interested in”. Ad Nut thinks it's just the right amount of mad to work. Meanwhile, the other spot featuring an older couple doesn’t land as well.

CREDITS

Client: Optus / Gomo

Jane Saleh

Adam Burling

Creative Studio: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Production Company: Revolver

Director: Steve Rogers

Managing Director/EP: Michael Ritchie

Producer/EP: Pip Smart

Director Of Photography: Simon Duggan

Production Design: Margot Wilson

Post-production

Editor: Alexandre de Franceschi

Edit House: The Editors

VFX and Post Production: Alt.vfx

Sound House: Rumble Studios

Sound Designer: Tone Aston

Sound Producer: Michael Gie