1 day ago
Twitter Top 10: Beauty, food and entertainment brands connect
With bite-sized, to-the-point videos, Nivea, Spotify, Joox, PlayStation, Optus, TM Tambayan, Workday, Big C, Mister Potato, and Magnolia Milk & Dairies made the list of the most effective APAC video ads in August.
Nov 1, 2012
Carrefour's exit due to lack of clear positioning: industry expert
SINGAPORE - Failing to set a clear positioning in the market has caused French supermarket Carrefour to lose its competitiveness and hinder its growth in Southeast Asia, an industry expert said.
Mar 11, 2011
Lowe retail arm Open wins Big C in Thailand
BANGKOK – Open, Lowe + Partners’ retail activation arm, has won the Big C supermarket chain’s business following a competitive pitch.
