Twitter Top 10: Beauty, food and entertainment brands connect
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

With bite-sized, to-the-point videos, Nivea, Spotify, Joox, PlayStation, Optus, TM Tambayan, Workday, Big C, Mister Potato, and Magnolia Milk & Dairies made the list of the most effective APAC video ads in August.

Carrefour's exit due to lack of clear positioning: industry expert
Nov 1, 2012
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - Failing to set a clear positioning in the market has caused French supermarket Carrefour to lose its competitiveness and hinder its growth in Southeast Asia, an industry expert said.

Lowe retail arm Open wins Big C in Thailand
Mar 11, 2011
Unknown Unknown

BANGKOK – Open, Lowe + Partners’ retail activation arm, has won the Big C supermarket chain’s business following a competitive pitch.

