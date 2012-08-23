Search
mister potato
1 day ago
Twitter Top 10: Beauty, food and entertainment brands connect
With bite-sized, to-the-point videos, Nivea, Spotify, Joox, PlayStation, Optus, TM Tambayan, Workday, Big C, Mister Potato, and Magnolia Milk & Dairies made the list of the most effective APAC video ads in August.
Aug 23, 2012
SE Asian brands make a beeline for the English Premier League
SINGAPORE - Telecommunications company Telekom Malaysia last year signed a five-year sponsorship deal with football club Manchester United to become its “integrated telecommunications partner”, becoming one of a growing number of Southeast Asian companies looking to the English Premier League for brand building.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins