Twitter Top 10: Beauty, food and entertainment brands connect
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

With bite-sized, to-the-point videos, Nivea, Spotify, Joox, PlayStation, Optus, TM Tambayan, Workday, Big C, Mister Potato, and Magnolia Milk & Dairies made the list of the most effective APAC video ads in August.

SE Asian brands make a beeline for the English Premier League
Aug 23, 2012
Byravee Iyer

SINGAPORE - Telecommunications company Telekom Malaysia last year signed a five-year sponsorship deal with football club Manchester United to become its “integrated telecommunications partner”, becoming one of a growing number of Southeast Asian companies looking to the English Premier League for brand building.

