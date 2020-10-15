Advertising Digital Analysis Data News The Work
Staff Reporters
23 hours ago

Twitter Top 10: Korean dramas, safe deliveries and checking in on mental health

Dutchie Yoghurt, Aqua, Netflix, Grab, Amazon, Nissan and Telstra made the list of the most effective APAC video ads in September.

Twitter Top 10: Korean dramas, safe deliveries and checking in on mental health

The Twitter Top 10 is a monthly list, curated by Twitter, of the video ads with the strongest creative effectiveness from across Asia-Pacific. The ranking considers several signals, such as video length, feed-stopping power and content stickiness, to surface the video ads that are resonating the most with people. #BestofTwitterAds.

In September, we saw a wide variety of ads standing out, from the F&B, entertainment and automobile sectors, as well as NGOs. The R U OK Day 2020 AU event, which aims to educate people on the importance of mental health, garnered a lot of traction in the lead-up to World Mental Health day in October.

Elsewhere, convenience and well-being were key focuses in September, as seen from the ads by Aqua Indonesia and Grab Philippines. Connectivity (in the form of ecommerce and entertainment) also remains key, so we saw outward-facing content performing well in markets like Thailand.

Content capitalised on short, human-centric storytelling, as seen from both B2B and B2C brands, such as Telstra Enterprise, AQUA and Nissan.

Note: If a video is not playable below, click the date/time to open the Tweet in a new tab.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

