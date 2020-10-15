Twitter Top 10: Korean dramas, safe deliveries and checking in on mental health

The Twitter Top 10 is a monthly list, curated by Twitter, of the video ads with the strongest creative effectiveness from across Asia-Pacific. The ranking considers several signals, such as video length, feed-stopping power and content stickiness, to surface the video ads that are resonating the most with people. #BestofTwitterAds.

In September, we saw a wide variety of ads standing out, from the F&B, entertainment and automobile sectors, as well as NGOs. The R U OK Day 2020 AU event, which aims to educate people on the importance of mental health, garnered a lot of traction in the lead-up to World Mental Health day in October.

Elsewhere, convenience and well-being were key focuses in September, as seen from the ads by Aqua Indonesia and Grab Philippines. Connectivity (in the form of ecommerce and entertainment) also remains key, so we saw outward-facing content performing well in markets like Thailand.

Content capitalised on short, human-centric storytelling, as seen from both B2B and B2C brands, such as Telstra Enterprise, AQUA and Nissan.

Note: If a video is not playable below, click the date/time to open the Tweet in a new tab.

Do you know what to say after R U OK?

Find out in this thread�� �� �� pic.twitter.com/sdHSPHNUGF — R U OK? (@ruokday) September 9, 2020

Melihat mereka yang tercinta selalu sehat dan bahagia adalah impian setiap ibu. Pastikan pilih #KebaikanAQUA yang melindungi ekosistem di sekitar sumber airnya dan diproses tanpa tersentuh tangan untuk menjaga kemurnian mineral AQUA sampai ke tangan Ibu dan Keluarga. pic.twitter.com/hkokJW2elE — AQUA - #PakaiMasker (@sehatAQUA) September 8, 2020

Tiap cerita adalah sebuah perjalanan. Semakin banyak yang kamu lihat, semakin banyak yang kamu pahami, semua berawal dari sebuah cerita. — Netflix Indonesia (@NetflixID) September 11, 2020

With GrabExpress #PackageProtection, sure na fresh ang online orders mo when you dig in! You don't even have to worry about tracking dahil for as low as P59, may proof of pick up and drop off ka pa! pic.twitter.com/UffIc37Q7Q — Grab Philippines (@grabph) September 3, 2020

Jab kuch naya ho lena, Amazon check kar lena. — Amazon India (@amazonIN) August 28, 2020

Akshay Kumar & Bear Grylls encounter Crocodiles �� Elephants �� and more. Catch the ultimate Duo Survive the Wild on the Discovery Plus App. — Discovery Plus India (@DiscoveryPlusIn) September 11, 2020