Twitter Top 10: Gulps, chimes and popping lids

The Twitter Top 10 is a monthly list, curated by Twitter, of the video ads with the strongest creative effectiveness from across Asia-Pacific. The ranking considers several signals, such as video length, feed-stopping power and content stickiness, to surface the video ads that are resonating the most with people. #BestofTwitterAds.

F&B was a big theme across November’s well-performing video ads, followed by technology, financial services and entertainment—interesting to note as we approach year end and festivities while still social-distancing. Spending time with loved ones was a common storyline. For example: One Plus Indonesia brought friends together to play games, grandma shared her pearls of wisdom for Krungsri First Choice in Thailand, and Club Mahindra in India supported family getaways.

Sound played a stronger role in this month’s videos, providing emphasis on product qualities. For example, note the gulp of Sprite Waterlymon, a cheeky chime to accompany Foodpanda Malaysia's winks, and the popping lid of Nestle Ice Cream.

Note: If a video is not playable below, click the date/time to open the Tweet in a new tab.

Anda kepanasan? Tenggorokan kering? Pengen yang melepaskan dahaga? Itu tanda-tanda HAUS. Jangan khawatir, ada kabar cukup gembira bagi kita semua. Telah lama hadir air + lemon lime yang enak buat ngilangin HAUS, WATELYMON!#SpriteWaterlymon #EnakBuatNgilanginHaus pic.twitter.com/RIyVOIvR0c — Sprite Waterlymon (@waterlymon_id) October 28, 2020

Working From Home bikin muka suntuk sampe ngantuk? Dengan Rp4.500 kamu bisa nyegerin mood plus dapetin Vitamin C dari Minute Maid Pulpy Orange! #PenuhSensasiBulir nya nyegerin hari kamu! pic.twitter.com/dGDqzfOswH — Minute Maid ID (@minutemaidID) November 3, 2020

Siap memenangkan hadiah impian? Jangan lewatkan keseruan bertabur hadiah dalam acara pengundian BRITAMA FSTVL, 28 November 2020, yang akan dimeriahkan oleh artis-artis kesayanganmu! — BANK BRI (@promo_BRI) November 25, 2020

The greatest war is coming #HisDarkMaterials — Foxtel (@Foxtel) November 19, 2020

Get your family time rolling in the Club Mahindra #FamilyPremierLeague! Pick your team to play & win a free family holiday! — Club Mahindra (@clubmahindra) October 27, 2020

The #OnePlus8T gives you a day's power in just 15 minutes with Warp Charge 65! We've set a top YouTuber a #15MinuteChallenge to put it to the test... guess who! — OnePlus (@oneplus) November 18, 2020

As businesses and governments face an influx of questions, #IBM is helping them deliver quick answers. https://t.co/GWRzfwd0gg — IBM India (@ibm_in) November 10, 2020

Keriangan tidak henti dengan servis pengambilan sendiri foodpanda. Nikmati diskaun 15-20% apabila anda pilih untuk mengambil pesanan terus dari restoran dengan perkhidmatan Pick-Up. Cubalah hari ini! — foodpanda | Malaysia (@foodpanda_my) November 17, 2020