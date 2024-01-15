Opinions Advertising Media PR Marketing Branding Gender Equality Female Talent Attraction
Pippa Glucklich
1 day ago

The end of sexual harassment is long overdue

Regardless of role, position or affiliation in the industry, we all have a responsibility to help put an end to this pervasive issue.

The end of sexual harassment is long overdue

With the holiday decorations packed away and as we head into week three of 2024, I’m sure you, like me, are looking ahead to your personal and professional goals. As the new chair of TimeTo, one of my key goals this year is to keep TimeTo high on the agenda with refreshed impact to deliver the goal of eradicating sexual harassment once and for all in our industry. 

I'm an active member and former president of Wacl and TimeTo has been a core focus for the club, whose mission is to support women and accelerate gender equality in the industry.

Sexual harassment affects all women, men and non-binary individuals and while it’s encouraging that the recent All In study showed a drop in the number of those experiencing sexual harassment from the previous census in 2021, in 2024 it is totally unacceptable that anyone at all has to endure it.

It’s also worth pointing out that our research shows that people (particularly those from marginalised groups) are unlikely to report sexual harassment for fear of not being believed or further discriminated against, so I’d suggest its highly likely this number is, in fact, much higher. 

That’s one of the reasons why maintaining TimeTo's relevance and effectiveness demands a multi-faceted strategy. As a communications industry, more than any other sector, we know how important it is to drive awareness and keep it top of mind. Our bespoke training, designed to educate and raise awareness, remains a critical pillar of our mission. It has seen significant support—96 companies and nearly 7,000 individuals have undertaken the training since it launched in 2021, which is fantastic, and it remains the linchpin to drive genuine behaviour change.

But for our mission to be complete, we need all industry organisations to undertake this game-changing training and get a real understanding of what sexual harassment is, what it isn’t and, most importantly, how to tackle it. As the new chair, I will champion and push for widespread adoption, encouraging organisations to become endorsers and prioritise training across all teams—and in their leadership team as a minimum. 

Continuity is important and, therefore, my aim is to ensure that the momentum against sexual harassment not only persists but accelerates. Yet it is the commitment to instill a sense of responsibility in individuals across businesses that remains our frontline task. 

Building on TimeTo’s successes so far, led by the fabulous Kerry Glazer, my becoming chair is a professional milestone for me and not something I take lightly; it's a deeply personal commitment rooted in my own experiences.

By way of background, my mum is an ardent feminist, who helped get the 1970 Equal Pay Act through parliament. My journey in the advertising and marketing industry has been shaped by a keen awareness of the challenges faced by women, who, we know, are affected disproportionatel by this issue. But I am well aware that there are significant challenges ahead. 

As we brace ourselves for the complexities of 2024—from political instability to a talent crisis, worsening economic pressures to a return to regular office work, and growing stress-related issues as organisations are doing more with less (to name just a few)—we simply must keep this all too widespread issue front of mind.

Organisations in the industry must actively engage in creating safer work environments, ensuring staff are educated on how to tackle sexual harassment and that they have the necessary tools to support one another. 

Stepping into the critical role of eradicating sexual harassment, my message to the industry is clear: Ending this pervasive issue is long overdue.

Regardless of role, position or affiliation in the industry, we all have a responsibility to help end sexual harassment for good. Together we can make a difference—a difference that is not only necessary but we know is achievable. Let us embark on this journey to transform our industry and create a safer, more inclusive space for all.

Pippa Glucklich is chief executive of Electric Glue and chair of TimeTo. 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

1 Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

2 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

3 AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

4 How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

Google’s ad sales unit gets AI overhaul, sparking job cut fears

5 Google’s ad sales unit gets AI overhaul, sparking job cut fears

When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

6 When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

7 VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

Calvin Klein FKA twigs ad banned for objectifying women

8 Calvin Klein FKA twigs ad banned for objectifying women

M&C Saatchi sells stakes in loss-making units in Hong Kong and Sweden back to local owners

9 M&C Saatchi sells stakes in loss-making units in Hong Kong and Sweden back to local owners

What does DEI mean to Gen Z?

10 What does DEI mean to Gen Z?

Related Articles

How did we get here? Merlee Jayme discusses why sexual harassment has permeated the ad industry
Sep 23, 2021

How did we get here? Merlee Jayme discusses why ...

Let’s move beyond the simplistic ‘business case’ for DEI
Jan 24, 2022
Monaz Todywalla

Let’s move beyond the simplistic ‘business case’ ...

Inclusion at standstill: Singapore falls short on DEI and gender pay equality
May 31, 2023
Nikita Mishra

Inclusion at standstill: Singapore falls short on ...

Evolution, not extinction: How brands and agencies are responding to the war on DEI
2 days ago
Chris Daniels

Evolution, not extinction: How brands and agencies ...

Just Published

A call to action at Davos: Time to put neurodiversity on the global agenda
3 hours ago
Nathan Friedman

A call to action at Davos: Time to put neurodiversit...

Approximately 20% of people have learning and thinking differences such as ADHD and dyslexia, yet wider acceptance and education of neurodiversity seems far and few between.

The agencies of the future understand creators and new forms of content: Roshan Abbas
4 hours ago
Anupama Sajeet

The agencies of the future understand creators and ...

Campaign catches up with Kommune India's founder Roshan Abbas on what drives his initiatives—Voices of Tomorrow and SpokenFest—and why sometimes, it's okay to ignore business plans to pursue a passion project.

Wondrlab enters Europe with Webtalk acquisition
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Wondrlab enters Europe with Webtalk acquisition

This latest venture marks the Indian martech agency's fifth acquisition and its first international venture since its inception in 2020.

Uncommon shareholders banked $37.9 million upfront with potential $103.7 million earn-out
The Information
4 hours ago
Ben Bold

Uncommon shareholders banked $37.9 million upfront ...

More than half (51%) of Uncommon was acquired in deal last summer.