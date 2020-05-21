equality

Men need to find their voice in the gender-equality conversation
May 21, 2020
Visha Naul

Men need to find their voice in the gender-equality conversation

The ad industry cannot exist without collaboration, yet when it comes to gender equality that collaboration is usually solely by women.

It's 2020, so why are some groups still being shut out of ads?
Apr 16, 2020
Matthew Keegan

It's 2020, so why are some groups still being shut out of ads?

Marketers say more diverse leadership teams are needed to confront bias in the industry and produce creative work that is more reflective of modern society.

When brands and agencies do transgender and non-binary people justice
Feb 5, 2020
Ad Nut

When brands and agencies do transgender and non-binary people justice

Starbucks and New Zealand telco Spark restore faith that advertising can make a difference by creating empathy for people who deserve a lot of it—but get very little.

'Constitution of advertising' applies only to 'ad men', apparently
Jan 29, 2020
Matthew Miller

'Constitution of advertising' applies only to 'ad men', apparently

Indian agency Chimp&z drafted a set of rights for "a new generation of advertising professionals". Only one problem.

How adland can better engage with deaf and hard-of-hearing people
Sep 30, 2019
Lindsay Stein

How adland can better engage with deaf and hard-of-hearing people

Campaign US caught up with Rosa Lee Timm, CMO of the Communication Service for the Deaf, during National Deaf Awareness Month.

