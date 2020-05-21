equality
Men need to find their voice in the gender-equality conversation
The ad industry cannot exist without collaboration, yet when it comes to gender equality that collaboration is usually solely by women.
It's 2020, so why are some groups still being shut out of ads?
Marketers say more diverse leadership teams are needed to confront bias in the industry and produce creative work that is more reflective of modern society.
When brands and agencies do transgender and non-binary people justice
Starbucks and New Zealand telco Spark restore faith that advertising can make a difference by creating empathy for people who deserve a lot of it—but get very little.
'Constitution of advertising' applies only to 'ad men', apparently
Indian agency Chimp&z drafted a set of rights for "a new generation of advertising professionals". Only one problem.
IPG brings Global Women’s Breakfast to Singapore
At the first-ever IPG Women’s Leadership Network Breakfast held in Asia Pacific, industry leaders highlight the importance of advancing women’s equality.
How adland can better engage with deaf and hard-of-hearing people
Campaign US caught up with Rosa Lee Timm, CMO of the Communication Service for the Deaf, during National Deaf Awareness Month.
