Campaign India Team
14 hours ago

Ariel shows long term impact of not sharing the load

Watch the film conceptualised by BBDO India here

Ariel shows long term impact of not sharing the load

Ariel has extended its #ShareTheLoad campaign with the sixth film under the banner.

The campaign, which first broke in 2015, has been aiming to create conversations to drive equality in the division of household chores.



Conceptualised by BBDO India, this film spotlights the long-term impact of unequal distribution of chores on relationships and urges more men to #ShareTheLoad. It is based on a research which revealed that 78% of women feel like withdrawing from the relationship because of the load they face. In the film, a lady visits her parents and wants to take them out for a film. Her mother declines the invitation. The daughter notices how her parents have drifted apart and speaks with her father on the way to the theatre. The father realises his mistakes during the conversation, and asks her to turn back towards home. The next day he makes sure that he's there for his wife and does share the load in terms of the household chores.

Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer, P&G India, and vice president - fabric care, P&G Indian subcontinent, said, “With our movement Ariel #ShareTheLoad, our aim has been to strike meaningful conversations that help drive positive change and address inequality. This year’s communication is based on the insight that the unequal distribution of chores can have a long-term effect on relationships. In fact, 81% of women surveyed feel that unequal distribution of chores has affected their relationship over time. Over time the unequal distribution of household chores can lead to one partner giving up and create a distance in the relationship. But on the other hand, we know that the foundation of a strong relationship is based on equality, where both partners feel respected, appreciated, and valued. Our recent survey showed that 95% couples believe that doing chores together will improve their relationship. Therefore, with this film Ariel is urging us all to see the signs and #ShareTheLoad to grow together.”

Josy Paul, chairperson and chief creative officer, BBDO India, said, “The latest edition of #ShareTheLoad is an eye opener for married couples and for the younger generation. It is based on something we have been noticing in society – a growing section of men who are discovering that they have lost out on their relationship but don’t know why. It is a hidden truth that no one is talking about. The truth is that there is an emotional distance between couples because of the unequal distribution of household work. As we see in the film ‘the woman keeps on giving and giving… till she finally gives up’. ‘See the signs #ShareTheLoad’ is a resolution, a step towards realising that to share life together, we need to share the load.”

