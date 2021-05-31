Advertising PR The Work
May 31, 2021

Ariel India sings the praises of unsung heroes who #ChangeTheCycle

Watch the film conceptualised in association with The Quint here.

Ariel India has launched a campaign #ChangeTheCycle to tell stories of unsung heroes who have made a difference by their acts of kindness.   

The campaign, is in association with The Quint, and features people like Desraj Singh, Daulat Bi Khan, Sharib Hassan, Ananya Wig, Sabrina and many more who went beyond their call of duty to extend support at a time when India is grappling with the second wave of the pandemic.  

Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer, P&G Indian Subcontinent and vice president, fabric care, P&G Indian Subcontinent said, “At Ariel, we believe that progress is impossible without change, and each of us has the power to make a difference. We salute these ordinary citizens for their extraordinary contribution to society. They inspire us through their selfless acts of kindness and teach us that when we all play our part to help each other, we can truly #ChangeTheCycle.”  

This film was launched on Ariel India's social media channels.

 

