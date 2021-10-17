PR News
Aleda Stam
11 hours ago

Edelman makes COVID-19 vaccination ‘a condition of employment’

The deadline for US staffers to be vaccinated is December 8.

Edelman makes COVID-19 vaccination ‘a condition of employment’

Edelman is mandating vaccination against COVID-19 for its employees. 

The agency, the world’s largest by revenue, cited the Biden administration’s executive order requiring vaccination for companies with more than 100 employees and for federal contractors. 

"As of December 8, vaccination against COVID-19 will become a condition of employment," an Edelman spokesperson said.

The agency said it will consider requests for accommodations based on disability, sincerely held religious beliefs or exceptions required under applicable law.

Edelman's offices are open to employees who wish to work on-site. The agency is transitioning from mostly remote work to a "hybrid approach" before the new year, an agency spokesperson said. 

The U.S. mandate applies to all DJE Holdings agencies, including Zeno Group, United Entertainment Group and food-focused specialist Edible. 

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is expected to deliver its final proposal on the federal vaccine mandate to the Office of Management and Budget on Tuesday night. Once implemented, the mandate is expected to affect more than 130,000 businesses across the country, or about two-thirds of the private sector workforce. 

Edelman delayed its return to the office in August, citing concerns about high transmission rates due to the Delta variant, for its more than 5,000 staffers.

Major marketing services holding companies have also mandated proof of vaccination or regular testing as a condition for returning to the office. Despite initially planning to have employees back in the office after Labor Day, MSL parent Publicis Groupe pushed back any decisions about its return to office to Q4. Omnicom Group, parent of Ketchum, FleishmanHillard and Porter Novelli, has required vaccination for returning to the workplace, and Weber Shandwick and Golin parent Interpublic Group said in August that it is mandating proof of vaccination or regular testing in order for staffers to work in offices again.

Vivendi-owned Havas is requiring all U.S. employees to be back in the office on a hybrid model as of November 1. It will also require proof of vaccination for employees to enter U.S. offices. More than 95% of Havas’ organization is vaccinated, the holding company said.

Edelman posted $840 million in revenue last year, a 6% drop from 2019, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021

Source:
PRWeek
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account from Wavemaker

2 Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

3 Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

4 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

6 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

7 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

Samsung, Sony, Tesla among the 'most hated' brands

8 Samsung, Sony, Tesla among the 'most hated' brands

Are you ready for the challenge of the Tiktok universe?

9 Are you ready for the challenge of the Tiktok universe?

Dentsu defends Stanchart global media review, wins five-year extension

10 Dentsu defends Stanchart global media review, wins five-year extension

Related Articles

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay
PR
Sep 27, 2020
Arvind Hickman

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

Unmasking a Covid cause of marine pollution
Marketing
Aug 12, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Unmasking a Covid cause of marine pollution

Rankings rise for brands that cushioned the Covid impact
Analysis
Jul 19, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Rankings rise for brands that cushioned the Covid ...

Aussie govt defends ‘terrifying’ and ‘graphic’ Covid ad
Advertising
Jul 13, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Aussie govt defends ‘terrifying’ and ‘graphic’ Covid ad

Just Published

Facebook’s Nicola Mendelsohn urges brands to ‘get their heads around’ the metaverse
Digital
11 hours ago
Simon Gwynn

Facebook’s Nicola Mendelsohn urges brands to ‘get ...

Creators, commerce and 'the next computing platform' are at the heart of company's vision for the future.

Priti Murthy appointed president at GroupM Services India
Media
11 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Priti Murthy appointed president at GroupM Services ...

She moves from OMD, where she was CEO.

CMOs lag behind other leaders in heading digital transformation projects: Forrester
News
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

CMOs lag behind other leaders in heading digital ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: New research finds marketing and technology leaders fail to work in lock step and half of IT leaders expect the CMO title to be replaced.

The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project
Advertising
2 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year ...

The SVP of brand and communications at Mandai Wildlife Group and the creative lead at TSLA take Campaign behind-the-scenes on the exhaustive work that went into creating the Mandai brand.