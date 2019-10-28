sexual harassment
Few companies have taken meaningful action 2 years after #MeToo, alarming study finds
Research conducted by Have Her Back Consulting reveals how women and men rate gender equity efforts in their workplace.
I was sexually harassed on creative placement at a top London agency
A creative shares her experience of being harassed and advice for others in the same position.
20 equality actions everyone should take by 2020
The APAC CEO of Wunderman Thompson, Annette Male, outlines 20 actions she thinks adland should take to move the needle on equality and diversity in the workplace, from policies on harassment to pay parity.
Indian adland's #MeToo is not over: "Anger makes things happen—and women are mad as hell"
Sexual harassment is endemic, a systemic "rot" at the heart of the industry, says advertising's Cindy Gallop. She is sure that in India's adland, where the #MeToo movement appears to have slowed, just as in the rest of the world, there are many more developments to come.
Look around your office. Is it serious about diversity? Take our survey
Campaign and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of "diversity", whether it relates to gender, age, race or any other factor. One participant will win a ticket to our Women Leading Change event in Singapore, to hear the results.
Police arrest man for defaming Utopeia's Sudarshan Banerjee in #MeToo posts
The development comes after Banerjee initiated police proceedings when sexual harassment claims against him caused a business loss of over US$1 million and the resignation of over 40 staff members, according to his lawyer.
