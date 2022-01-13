Advertising Marketing News
Fayola Douglas
1 day ago

Frustrated senior creatives launch anti-sexual harassment campaign

The anonymous group want to call out NDA culture within the industry.

The Change Collective: ads directed at women and men
The Change Collective: ads directed at women and men

A group of frustrated senior creatives have come together to launch a campaign warning young adlanders of the dangers of sexual harassment and misogyny in the industry.

Acting under the anonymous guise of The Change Collective they aim to raise awareness while showing where people can go to get help and support.

Using the idea of a classic "welcome to advertising kit", that recruits often receive from HR, they have created two ads, one aimed at women and one at men. The work twists the usual gifts to include tools that can be used to tackle an abusive working environment.

The bag for women features items such as an evidence bag for collecting DNA after a sexual assault; a dictaphone to record abuse, threats and gaslighting incidents; and antidepressants to help them through burnout and mental illness.

The male bag includes a megaphone to call out misogyny when they see it; a copy of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 so the law is clear; and a timer to stop men from dominating airtime in meetings.

Each ad also features contact numbers and direct helpline information for NABS, Equality Advisory Support Service and Rape Crisis, which has a webchat that people can use.

Inspired by "harrowing and horrendous personal experiences" from careers in advertising, The Change Collective wants to open the industry's eyes to the fact that some people who are in positions of influence can remain impartial to the abuse. The group has been formed by creatives, photographers and PR experts who say they are frustrated at "the lack of support for women, sexual harassment victims, and the NDA culture within the industry".

A senior creative and member of The Change Collective said: "The sexual harassment and misogyny people face daily within the industry is frustratingly and depressingly all too common. The work comes from a place of sad truth and bitter experience and we collectively as experts in our field who love what we do, wanted to find a way to try and protect our community.

Another, added: "Too many times have we remained silent, turned a blind eye or made excuses. We want to let every person know if they ever experience any sexual harassment that we stand with them and there is support available and they don't have to feel like we felt when it happened to us."

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

2 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

3 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

4 Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

5 Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

6 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

7 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

APAC New Business League: November 2021 report

8 Coca-Cola rewrites the APAC New Business League

Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

9 Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

10 ‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

Related Articles

How did we get here? Merlee Jayme discusses why sexual harassment has permeated the ad industry
Advertising
Sep 23, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

How did we get here? Merlee Jayme discusses why ...

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela
Advertising
Sep 20, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and ...

Eerie TimeTo ad highlights danger of sexual harassment as people return to the office
Advertising
Nov 25, 2021
Imogen Watson

Eerie TimeTo ad highlights danger of sexual ...

I was sexually harassed on creative placement at a top London agency
Advertising
Sep 12, 2019
Anonymous

I was sexually harassed on creative placement at a ...

Just Published

Stagwell brings Coconuts Media into its global affiliate network
Digital
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Stagwell brings Coconuts Media into its global ...

In a potential precursor to acquisition, the publisher will collaborate with Stagwell agencies on client pitches and media offerings across Asia-Pacific as part of its regional growth strategy.

Campaign Crash Course: A conversational commerce primer for brand marketers
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: A conversational commerce ...

While the pandemic may have accelerated ecommerce adoption, the next consumer trend appears to be buying directly from popular chat apps. Here's how brands could tap this online evolution.

Prakash Kamdar replaces Maya Watono as CEO of Dentsu Indonesia
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Prakash Kamdar replaces Maya Watono as CEO of ...

Watono is leaving at the end of January to take on a role in a newly established holding company for Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises, while Kamdar expands his Singapore CEO remit.

Why China may be a digital-transformation role model for APAC
Digital
1 day ago
Bryce Whitwam

Why China may be a digital-transformation role ...

SHANGHAIZHAN PODCAST: Wavemaker APAC CEO Gordon Domlija predicts that China will continue to lead in transformation but warns that context is key for all markets in the region because consumers embrace technology differently.