Eerie TimeTo ad highlights danger of sexual harassment as people return to the office

While instances of sexual harassment in the ad industry reduced significantly during Covid-19, simply down to a lack of opportunity to harass, TimeTo is warning that sexual harassment is likely to return to pre-pandemic levels, as people gradually make their way back to the office.

The campaign, set by the initiative set up by Nabs to tackle sexual harassment in advertising and marketing, has been created in response to research that found 49% of adlanders believe that sexual harassment is likely to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Previously, TimeTo's comms has sought to engage people in debate, asking "where do you draw the line"? This is no longer enough, it argues, with the new tagline ''it's time to draw the line' and sign up to TimeTo training, created alongside Lucky Generals.