Tech Bites: Week of August 8, 2022

This article is filed under...

NEWS

ChannelAdvisor, a cloud-based e-commerce solutions has integrated with Shopee, to allow its customers to reach new consumers by extending their multichannel commerce strategies to new markets in the Asia Pacific region, while using a centralized platform. This will allow brands and retailers the ability to transform product data, optimise and manage product content from a centralised location, maximise reach, consolidate orders and identify growth opportunities.

Digital lifestyle network, Summit Media, has announced its partnership with Bent Pixels Asia (BPA), to help the former monetize its pre-roll ad inventory for the YouTube channels of its online magazines.

Through this partnership, BPA and Summit Media will offer advertisers Reserved Media - an ad solution that allows advertisers to target Summit Media’s YouTube channels, and enables brands to exclusively run their pre-roll video ads for 100% share of voice roadblock for a given period of time, effectively owning Summit Media’s sought-after, quality audience and ad inventory on the platform.

BDigital, a digital media agency under Spark-affiliated sports marketing agency Blitz Advertising, and influencer ecosystem Walee have partnered to grow their respective market shares in influencer marketing. They intend to capture half of the $100 million advertising expenditure directed at influencer marketing campaigns in Pakistan.

APPOINTMENTS AND WINS

OpenMind, a bespoke team within GroupM that serves as the agency of record for Nestlé Philippines, has been awarded the FMCG giant’s total search business comprising SEO, SEM, and eRetail search. This move effectively consolidates Nestlé Philippines’ entire media business under one agency.

Accenture has acquired Romp, a brand and experience agency in Indonesia. This is Accenture’s first acquisition in Indonesia. Romp boasts strong local knowledge and expertise specialises in brand communications, design and digital operations. It has worked with brands like Telkomsel, Indofood, Danone, Kimberly-Clarke Softex, Grab, Google and Godrej.

Cycle & Carriage has selected Antsomi CDP 365 as its customer data platform (CDP) to empower its omnichannel customer experience.