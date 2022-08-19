Digital Media News
Shawn Lim
1 day ago

Tech Bites: Week of August 15, 2022

News from Coca-Cola, Nielsen, Hivestack and more.

Tech Bites: Week of August 15, 2022

 

This article is filed under...
Tech Bites: Brief adtech and martech news items

Have a tech or media tidbit that could be included in this column? Email our tech editor at: [email protected]

NEWS

Coca-Cola and Grab have partnered to grow merchants through GrabFood and GrabMart, engage consumers through GrabAds, enhance support for small, traditional merchants through digitalisation and using their combined scale to do good in Southeast Asia. 

Nielsen will deliver Cross-Platform Ratings in Q1 2023 in Thailand to provide a single, deduplicated audience metric across linear and digital streaming, regardless of platform or device. Preliminary data of live, on-demand and time-shifted viewing across TV, CTV, computer, mobile and tablet will be released to market in stages across the coming months. 

Asiaray Media Group partnered with Hivestack for a programmatic digital out-of-home campaign activating along the Thomson-East Coast Line ("TEL"), part of Singapore's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) rail network. Through The Trade Desk's demand side platform (DSP), the month-long campaign brought Gojek over 210,000 impressions. 

APPOINTMENTS AND WINS

MediaCom has been named media agency-of-record for Southeast Asian ecommerce platform Lazada, in Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam following a competitive regional pitch. Its scope includes both offline media planning and buying. The contract already commenced August 1st 2022. 

GroupM has made a slew of appointments for its GroupM Nexus leadership. Read more here

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) Philippines has named Meryl Yap as general manager. Yap has held client leadership roles throughout her career working in global and local advertising agencies. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

1 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

2 GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

3 The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

4 Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

Crypto ad ban in Singapore: How have platforms changed their marketing strategy?

5 Crypto ad ban in SG: How are platforms navigating it?

Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

6 Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

7 DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

8 Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

9 Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

10 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

Related Articles

Tech Bites: Week of August 1, 2022
Advertising
Aug 5, 2022
Shawn Lim

Tech Bites: Week of August 1, 2022

Tech Bites: Week of August 8, 2022
Advertising
Aug 12, 2022
Shawn Lim

Tech Bites: Week of August 8, 2022

Tech Bites: Week of May 23, 2022
Advertising
May 27, 2022
Shawn Lim

Tech Bites: Week of May 23, 2022

Tech Bites: Week of July 18, 2022
Advertising
Jul 22, 2022
Shawn Lim

Tech Bites: Week of July 18, 2022

Just Published

HDFC Bank unveils 'Vigil Aunty', a superhero to take on bank fraud
Advertising
1 hour ago
Campaign India Team

HDFC Bank unveils 'Vigil Aunty', a superhero to ...

Watch the campaign conceptualised by Kinnect

How did our editors team up to launch ‘Campaign for creativity’ globally?
Advertising
3 hours ago
Campaign Staff

How did our editors team up to launch ‘Campaign for ...

CAMPAIGN PODCAST: This week, editors from the UK, US and Asia sit down together to talk about “Campaign for creativity” – a new campaign from all of the editions of Campaign around the world.

Serena Williams: Inspiring brand lessons from the GOAT
Marketing
1 day ago
Nikita Mishra

Serena Williams: Inspiring brand lessons from the GOAT

Williams is as much a master on court as she is off-court when signing major brand deals and honing her personal brand. Brand experts pick out lessons to pick up from the tennis legend.

Dentsu scores high with a third of the wins in June
Advertising
1 day ago
Jamie Rossouw

Dentsu scores high with a third of the wins in June

Global new-biz round-up: However, the largest account was picked up by WPP’s Mindshare.