Tech Bites: Week of August 15, 2022



Tech Bites: Brief adtech and martech news items



Have a tech or media tidbit that could be included in this column? Email our tech editor at: This article is filed under...Have a tech or media tidbit that could be included in this column? Email our tech editor at: [email protected]

NEWS

Coca-Cola and Grab have partnered to grow merchants through GrabFood and GrabMart, engage consumers through GrabAds, enhance support for small, traditional merchants through digitalisation and using their combined scale to do good in Southeast Asia.

Nielsen will deliver Cross-Platform Ratings in Q1 2023 in Thailand to provide a single, deduplicated audience metric across linear and digital streaming, regardless of platform or device. Preliminary data of live, on-demand and time-shifted viewing across TV, CTV, computer, mobile and tablet will be released to market in stages across the coming months.

Asiaray Media Group partnered with Hivestack for a programmatic digital out-of-home campaign activating along the Thomson-East Coast Line ("TEL"), part of Singapore's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) rail network. Through The Trade Desk's demand side platform (DSP), the month-long campaign brought Gojek over 210,000 impressions.

APPOINTMENTS AND WINS

MediaCom has been named media agency-of-record for Southeast Asian ecommerce platform Lazada, in Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam following a competitive regional pitch. Its scope includes both offline media planning and buying. The contract already commenced August 1st 2022.

GroupM has made a slew of appointments for its GroupM Nexus leadership. Read more here.

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) Philippines has named Meryl Yap as general manager. Yap has held client leadership roles throughout her career working in global and local advertising agencies.