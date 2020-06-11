tech bites

Tencent's music streaming platform Joox selects SpotX as SSP
Jun 11, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

TECH BITES: Asian music streaming platform, which already counts Coca-Cola, P&G and Unilever as ad clients, wants to scale its programmatic offering.

Japan law tightens regulation of major ecommerce players
May 29, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

TECH BITES: Law addresses concerns that tech giants are abusing their market power and leaving small businesses out of pocket.

Zalora and The Trade Desk strike attribution tie-up
May 28, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

TECH BITES: Partnership will enable brands to optimise campaigns on the fly, and will deliver a more personalised experience for shoppers, Zalora said.

App development firm Imaginato expands to Singapore
Mar 24, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

TECH BITES: Imaginato's founder believes many Southeast Asia companies are "late to the digital game".

Mobvista restructures units under Nativex brand; launches trading desk
Mar 11, 2020
Staff Reporters

TECH BITES: Mobvista will now umbrella its client services under the Nativex brand.

Rakuten launches advertising offensive
Feb 13, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

TECH BITES: Rakuten is pooling its resources into one advertising portal for the first time, amid growing competition from the likes of Amazon.

