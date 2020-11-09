Spikes Asia jury presidents and Tangrams jury announced

Spikes Asia has announced the jury presidents for the 2021 Spikes Asia Awards, as well as the full juries for the Tangrams Strategy and Effectiveness Awards (the jury presidents for the Tangrams were announced earlier).
The winners for both sets of awards will be announced in February. The final entry deadlines are January 7 for the Tangrams and January 21 for the Spikes Asia Awards.
“This is a collective of leading experts from across the Asia-Pacific region whose knowledge and experience places them well to recognise genuine creative excellence while understanding the unique nuances of individual markets," said Philip Thomas, president of Ascential marketing division and chairman of Spikes Asia. "The 2021 Tangrams jury is our biggest lineup in the nearly two decade history of the awards and we’re proud to have achieved gender parity. We look forward to seeing the creative and effectiveness benchmark set for the region."
SPIKES ASIA AWARDS JURY PRESIDENTS
Brand Experience & Activation and Creative eCommerce:
Malcolm Poynton
Global Chief Creative Officer, President Creative
Cheil Worldwide
Creative Effectiveness & Creative Strategy:
Kaveri Khullar
Vice President, Consumer Marketing
Mastercard Asia Pacific
Design and Industry Craft:
Rajdeepak Das
Managing Director India and Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia
Leo Burnett
Digital, Mobile and Digital Craft:
Yasuharu Sasaki
Head of Digital Creative and Executive Creative Director
Dentsu Inc.
Direct and Outdoor:
Tara Ford
Chief Creative Officer
DDB Sydney
Entertainment and Music:
Emily Bull
Managing Director, Founder
hellofuture.tv
Film Craft:
Michael Ritchie
Managing Director, Co - Owner
Revolver/Will O'Rourke
Film, Print & Publishing and Radio & Audio:
Piyush Pandey
Chief Creative Officer, Worldwide & Executive Chairman, India
Ogilvy
Healthcare:
John Scott
Creative Director
Ward6 Singapore
Innovation:
Joakim (jab) Borgström
Worldwide Chief Creative Officer
BBH
Media:
Mark Heap
CEO APAC
MediaCom
PR:
Vanessa Ho Nikolovski
Managing Director
Weber Shandwick
TANGRAMS STRATEGY & EFFECTIVENESS AWARDS JURY
Effectiveness Jury
Agency:
- Adrian Adshade, Head of Strategy, MullenLowe Group Singapore
- Edward Booty, Chief Strategy Officer, APAC, Publicis Groupe
- Sean Donovan, President, Asia, TBWA
- Bob Grove, Chief Operating Officer, APAC, Edelman
- Alex Lubar, President, McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific
- Vishnu Mohan, Chairman & CEO India, SEA & North Asia, Havas Group
- Tuomas Peltoniemi, EVP, Managing Director, APAC, R/GA
- Nirvik Singh, Global Chief Operating Officer, Chairman & CEO Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Grey Group Pte Ltd
- Dheeraj Sinha, Managing Director - India, Chief Strategy Officer - South Asia, Leo Burnett
- Sharon Soh, Head Of Integrated Strategy & Marketing, UM APAC
- Simone Tam, CEO, Greater China, DentsuMCGARRYBOWEN International
- Andy Wilson, Head of Strategy, Asia, BBDO Asia
- Tobias Wilson, VP of Growth - APAC, MediaMonks
Advertisers:
- Anita Kanal, Vice President, Consumer Marketing for Asia Pacific, Visa Worldwide Pte Limited - Jury President
- Ganesh Bangalore, Sr. Director Marketing, Johnson & Johnson Pte. Ltd
- Will Brockbank, GM Global Marketing, Zespri International
- Somnath Dasgupta, Marketing and Innovation Director, Diageo Korea
- Jasper Distel, SVP, International Group Head of Marketing, Gojek
- Francis Flores, Jollibee Foods Corporation PH Country Business Group Marketing Head & Jollibee PH Marketing Head, Jollibee
- Siew Ting Foo, Vice President and Global Head of Marketing Strategy and Planning, Print Category, HP Inc
- Dilen Gandhi, Sr. Director & Category Head, PepsiCo India
- Gaurav Gupta, Strategy Director - APAC, Kimberly Clark
- Marga Mathijssen, Head of Global Marketing and Expansions Health&Wellbeing, Unilever
- Joanne Pizel, Senior Director, P&G
- Jodie Sangster, CMO, IBM
- Reetika Singh, Digital Sales Strategy, Regional Lead for Asia & EMEA, Citi
- Kristina Strunz, Global Division Director Prestige, Shiseido
- Wendy Walker, Senior Director Marketing ASEAN, Salesforce
- Sadaf Zarrar, Director Integrated Content and Creative Excellence, The Coca-Cola Company
Data & Analytics and eCommerce Jury
Agency:
- Emmanuel Caisse, Head of Analytics & Intelligence, APAC, Weber Shandwick
- Jenessa Carder, Vice President, CX Strategy, Dentsu Isobar
- Cecile Courbon, Senior Director e-commerce, Mindshare
- Suzanne Croxford, Partner, Marketing Technology & Data, Wunderman Thompson
- Ritika Gupta, Regional eCommerce Director, APAC, Reprise Digital (Mediabrands)
- Keita Kimura, Communication Planning Director, Dentsu Tokyo
- Cyrille Vincent Locatelli, Data Strategy Lead, Singapore & AMEA, Grey Group Pte Ltd
- Eunice Loh, Digital & Platforms Director, SEA, Wavemaker
- Hari Ramanathan, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, VMLY&R Asia
- Takeyuki Sakaguchi, Executive manager, Marketing Group, Global Integrated Solution Div., Hakuhodo
- Bryce Whitwam, CEO, MRM China
Advertisers:
- Ken Mandel, Regional Managing Director of GrabAds & Brand Insights, Grab - Jury President
- Ayumi Ai, Online Director, Asia Pacific, Estee Lauder Companies Asia Pacific
- Stanley Choi, Head of eCommerce, Samsonite
- Elaine Chum, Head of Digital & eCommerce Transformation, North Asia Area, BAT
- Joanna Derry, Head of Insights & Corporate Brand, Nestle Australia
- Ajay Gopalakrishnan, Senior director, Sanofi
- Bernice Klaassen, SVP Existing Client Marketing, APAC Middle East Europe, Citi
- Min Lin, CDO & eCom Director, L'oreal APAC ACD
- Chris Maier, Head of Marketing Science, Nike Greater China, Nike
- Ganna Makarenkova, Marketing Excellence Lead, AMEA, Mondelez International
- Chris Maloney, Regional Consumer Engagement & E-Business Director, Moët Hennessy
- Jack Wang, Global eBusiness Director, Danone Waters
Digital Strategy Jury
Agency:
- Bea Atienza, Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu
- Geraldine Cheung, Managing Director, L'Atelier China
- Bitop Das Gupta, AVP & Lead, Strategic Planning, Grey Group Bangladesh
- Gordon Domlija, President APAC, CEO China, Wavemaker
- Tripti Lochan, co-CEO, Asia, VMLY&R
- Annette Male, CEO, APAC, Wunderman Thompson
- Richard McCabe, Regional Strategic Director, APAC, McCann Worldgroup
- Luke Nathans, Regional CEO, APAC, Iris
- Theresa Nie, Head of Fortune Lab, Cheil
- Josephine Pan, CEO, Shanghai, FCB Shanghai
- Eva Qin, Head of Strategy, AKQA
- Eunice Tan, Managing Partner, The Secret Little Agency
Advertisers:
- Richa Goswami, Global Head of Customer and International, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC - Jury President
- Jessica Beaton, Director, Digital & Media, APAC, Studios, The Walt Disney Company
- Ivana Bianchet Kestermann, Director, Head of CMO APAC Business Management, Platform & Digital Marketing, Credit Suisse AG
- Leroy Chua, Regional Digital Marketing Director, Shiseido Asia Pacific
- Elveena Cornelio, Asia Digital & Integrated Marketing Lead - CBG, 3M
- Alin Dobrea, Head of Marketing Solutions and Partnerships, ZALORA Group
- Denis Dong, Director of eCommerce and member acquisition, Starbucks China
- Paul Anthony Katimbang, Senior Global Brand Director, Unilever
- Elman Lee, Marketing Director, Group Convenience, 7-Eleven Hong Kong, Macau, South China and Singapore ( Dairy Farm Company, Limited)
- Minali Shah, Director, Corporate Marketing, Global Marketing, Abbott Laboratories
- Shannon Taylor, Vice President, Greater China Baby Care, The Procter & Gamble Company
- Srivatsa, Director of Digital Marketing, Viu
- Sarah Weyman, Director Direct Partnerships, Nike China
- Yvonne Wong, Global Demand Generation - Total Brand Experience Director for APAC, Johnson & Johnson Vision
- Becky Yeung, Regional Head of Brand Partnerships, Asia, Warner Music Asia
Others:
- Pei Ling Ho, Creative Director APAC, Unskippable Labs, Google
Media Strategy Jury
Agency:
- Avery Akkineni, Head of VaynerMedia APAC, VaynerMedia APAC
- Wan-Gyn Ang, CEO, Carat China
- Josh Gallagher, Chief Product Officer, MediaCom
- James Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, APAC, PHD
- Pat Law, Founder, Goodstuph Private Limited
- Vincent Niou, Associate Vice President, Programmatic and Data Strategy, APAC, Essence
- Amrita Randhawa, CEO, Mindshare Asia Pacific
- Olly Taylor, Chief Strategy Officer, Host/Havas
- Leigh Terry, CEO APAC, Mediabrands
- Karen Wang, Chief Strategy Officer, Wunderman Thompson
- Charlotte Wright, Chief Growth Officer Asia-Pacific, Wavemaker
Advertisers:
- Sindhuja Rai, Global Media Investment Lead, Mondelēz International - Jury President
- Dhiren Amin, CMO Asia, Kraft Heinz
- Anupama Biswas, Regional Director - Ecommerce, Media & Analytics, Kellogg Pvt Ltd
- Vinitra Chaudhuri, Director Digital Engagements, Media and Connection Planning - ASEAN, The Coca-Cola Company
- Benjamin Goh, Marketing & Communications Director, Montblanc, Richemont Luxury
- Alex Khoury, Senior Director - Marketing, Visa Inc.
- Borko Kovacevic, Chief Operating and Marketing Officer (Singapore), Microsoft
- Lennard Kwek, Head of Marketing, Asia Pacific & China, Bridgestone Asia Pacific
- Peter Larko, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Mercedes-Benz Hong Kong Ltd.
- Silas Lewis-Meilus, Senior Director, APAC Head of Media, GSK
- Pei Hua Lin, Head of Marketing & E-Commerce, Shilla Travel Retail Pte Ltd
- Maud Meijboom-van Wel, Brand Development & Communication Director Heineken, HEINEKEN
- Veneeta Ranjan, Region Media Manager - APAC, Ferrero Asia Pacific
- Shane Wan, Head of Global Fuels Marketing, Shell
Key dates
Spikes Asia Awards
- Key eligibility dates: 1 July 2019 to 31 January 2021
- First late fee applies after: 10 December 2020 at 11.59pm SGT
- Second late fee applies after: 7 January 2021 at 11.59pm SGT
- Final entries deadline: 21 January 2021 at 11.59pm SGT
Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards:
- Eligibility period: 1 March 2019 to 31 January 2021
- Early bird deadline: 10 December 2020 at 11.59pm SGT
- Final entries deadline: 7 January 2021 at 11.59pm SGT