Spikes Asia jury presidents and Tangrams jury announced

Spikes Asia has announced the jury presidents for the 2021 Spikes Asia Awards, as well as the full juries for the Tangrams Strategy and Effectiveness Awards (the jury presidents for the Tangrams were announced earlier).

The winners for both sets of awards will be announced in February. The final entry deadlines are January 7 for the Tangrams and January 21 for the Spikes Asia Awards.

“This is a collective of leading experts from across the Asia-Pacific region whose knowledge and experience places them well to recognise genuine creative excellence while understanding the unique nuances of individual markets," said Philip Thomas, president of Ascential marketing division and chairman of Spikes Asia. "The 2021 Tangrams jury is our biggest lineup in the nearly two decade history of the awards and we’re proud to have achieved gender parity. We look forward to seeing the creative and effectiveness benchmark set for the region."

SPIKES ASIA AWARDS JURY PRESIDENTS

Brand Experience & Activation and Creative eCommerce:

Malcolm Poynton

Global Chief Creative Officer, President Creative

Cheil Worldwide

Creative Effectiveness & Creative Strategy:

Kaveri Khullar

Vice President, Consumer Marketing

Mastercard Asia Pacific

Design and Industry Craft:

Rajdeepak Das

Managing Director India and Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia

Leo Burnett

Digital, Mobile and Digital Craft:

Yasuharu Sasaki

Head of Digital Creative and Executive Creative Director

Dentsu Inc.

Direct and Outdoor:

Tara Ford

Chief Creative Officer

DDB Sydney

Entertainment and Music:

Emily Bull

Managing Director, Founder

hellofuture.tv

Film Craft:

Michael Ritchie

Managing Director, Co - Owner

Revolver/Will O'Rourke

Film, Print & Publishing and Radio & Audio:

Piyush Pandey

Chief Creative Officer, Worldwide & Executive Chairman, India

Ogilvy

Healthcare:

John Scott

Creative Director

Ward6 Singapore

Innovation:

Joakim (jab) Borgström

Worldwide Chief Creative Officer

BBH

Media:

Mark Heap

CEO APAC

MediaCom

PR:

Vanessa Ho Nikolovski

Managing Director

Weber Shandwick



TANGRAMS STRATEGY & EFFECTIVENESS AWARDS JURY

Effectiveness Jury

Agency:

Adrian Adshade, Head of Strategy, MullenLowe Group Singapore

Edward Booty, Chief Strategy Officer, APAC, Publicis Groupe

Sean Donovan, President, Asia, TBWA

Bob Grove, Chief Operating Officer, APAC, Edelman

Alex Lubar, President, McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific

Vishnu Mohan, Chairman & CEO India, SEA & North Asia, Havas Group

Tuomas Peltoniemi, EVP, Managing Director, APAC, R/GA

Nirvik Singh, Global Chief Operating Officer, Chairman & CEO Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Grey Group Pte Ltd

Dheeraj Sinha, Managing Director - India, Chief Strategy Officer - South Asia, Leo Burnett

Sharon Soh, Head Of Integrated Strategy & Marketing, UM APAC

Simone Tam, CEO, Greater China, DentsuMCGARRYBOWEN International

Andy Wilson, Head of Strategy, Asia, BBDO Asia

Tobias Wilson, VP of Growth - APAC, MediaMonks

Advertisers:

Anita Kanal, Vice President, Consumer Marketing for Asia Pacific, Visa Worldwide Pte Limited - Jury President

Ganesh Bangalore, Sr. Director Marketing, Johnson & Johnson Pte. Ltd

Will Brockbank, GM Global Marketing, Zespri International

Somnath Dasgupta, Marketing and Innovation Director, Diageo Korea

Jasper Distel, SVP, International Group Head of Marketing, Gojek

Francis Flores, Jollibee Foods Corporation PH Country Business Group Marketing Head & Jollibee PH Marketing Head, Jollibee

Siew Ting Foo, Vice President and Global Head of Marketing Strategy and Planning, Print Category, HP Inc

Dilen Gandhi, Sr. Director & Category Head, PepsiCo India

Gaurav Gupta, Strategy Director - APAC, Kimberly Clark

Marga Mathijssen, Head of Global Marketing and Expansions Health&Wellbeing, Unilever

Joanne Pizel, Senior Director, P&G

Jodie Sangster, CMO, IBM

Reetika Singh, Digital Sales Strategy, Regional Lead for Asia & EMEA, Citi

Kristina Strunz, Global Division Director Prestige, Shiseido

Wendy Walker, Senior Director Marketing ASEAN, Salesforce

Sadaf Zarrar, Director Integrated Content and Creative Excellence, The Coca-Cola Company

Data & Analytics and eCommerce Jury

Agency:

Emmanuel Caisse, Head of Analytics & Intelligence, APAC, Weber Shandwick

Jenessa Carder, Vice President, CX Strategy, Dentsu Isobar

Cecile Courbon, Senior Director e-commerce, Mindshare

Suzanne Croxford, Partner, Marketing Technology & Data, Wunderman Thompson

Ritika Gupta, Regional eCommerce Director, APAC, Reprise Digital (Mediabrands)

Keita Kimura, Communication Planning Director, Dentsu Tokyo

Cyrille Vincent Locatelli, Data Strategy Lead, Singapore & AMEA, Grey Group Pte Ltd

Eunice Loh, Digital & Platforms Director, SEA, Wavemaker

Hari Ramanathan, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, VMLY&R Asia

Takeyuki Sakaguchi, Executive manager, Marketing Group, Global Integrated Solution Div., Hakuhodo

Bryce Whitwam, CEO, MRM China

Advertisers:

Ken Mandel, Regional Managing Director of GrabAds & Brand Insights, Grab - Jury President

Ayumi Ai, Online Director, Asia Pacific, Estee Lauder Companies Asia Pacific

Stanley Choi, Head of eCommerce, Samsonite

Elaine Chum, Head of Digital & eCommerce Transformation, North Asia Area, BAT

Joanna Derry, Head of Insights & Corporate Brand, Nestle Australia

Ajay Gopalakrishnan, Senior director, Sanofi

Bernice Klaassen, SVP Existing Client Marketing, APAC Middle East Europe, Citi

Min Lin, CDO & eCom Director, L'oreal APAC ACD

Chris Maier, Head of Marketing Science, Nike Greater China, Nike

Ganna Makarenkova, Marketing Excellence Lead, AMEA, Mondelez International

Chris Maloney, Regional Consumer Engagement & E-Business Director, Moët Hennessy

Jack Wang, Global eBusiness Director, Danone Waters

Digital Strategy Jury

Agency:

Bea Atienza, Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu

Geraldine Cheung, Managing Director, L'Atelier China

Bitop Das Gupta, AVP & Lead, Strategic Planning, Grey Group Bangladesh

Gordon Domlija, President APAC, CEO China, Wavemaker

Tripti Lochan, co-CEO, Asia, VMLY&R

Annette Male, CEO, APAC, Wunderman Thompson

Richard McCabe, Regional Strategic Director, APAC, McCann Worldgroup

Luke Nathans, Regional CEO, APAC, Iris

Theresa Nie, Head of Fortune Lab, Cheil

Josephine Pan, CEO, Shanghai, FCB Shanghai

Eva Qin, Head of Strategy, AKQA

Eunice Tan, Managing Partner, The Secret Little Agency

Advertisers:

Richa Goswami, Global Head of Customer and International, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC - Jury President

Jessica Beaton, Director, Digital & Media, APAC, Studios, The Walt Disney Company

Ivana Bianchet Kestermann, Director, Head of CMO APAC Business Management, Platform & Digital Marketing, Credit Suisse AG

Leroy Chua, Regional Digital Marketing Director, Shiseido Asia Pacific

Elveena Cornelio, Asia Digital & Integrated Marketing Lead - CBG, 3M

Alin Dobrea, Head of Marketing Solutions and Partnerships, ZALORA Group

Denis Dong, Director of eCommerce and member acquisition, Starbucks China

Paul Anthony Katimbang, Senior Global Brand Director, Unilever

Elman Lee, Marketing Director, Group Convenience, 7-Eleven Hong Kong, Macau, South China and Singapore ( Dairy Farm Company, Limited)

Minali Shah, Director, Corporate Marketing, Global Marketing, Abbott Laboratories

Shannon Taylor, Vice President, Greater China Baby Care, The Procter & Gamble Company

Srivatsa, Director of Digital Marketing, Viu

Sarah Weyman, Director Direct Partnerships, Nike China

Yvonne Wong, Global Demand Generation - Total Brand Experience Director for APAC, Johnson & Johnson Vision

Becky Yeung, Regional Head of Brand Partnerships, Asia, Warner Music Asia

Others:

Pei Ling Ho, Creative Director APAC, Unskippable Labs, Google

Media Strategy Jury

Agency:

Avery Akkineni, Head of VaynerMedia APAC, VaynerMedia APAC

Wan-Gyn Ang, CEO, Carat China

Josh Gallagher, Chief Product Officer, MediaCom

James Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, APAC, PHD

Pat Law, Founder, Goodstuph Private Limited

Vincent Niou, Associate Vice President, Programmatic and Data Strategy, APAC, Essence

Amrita Randhawa, CEO, Mindshare Asia Pacific

Olly Taylor, Chief Strategy Officer, Host/Havas

Leigh Terry, CEO APAC, Mediabrands

Karen Wang, Chief Strategy Officer, Wunderman Thompson

Charlotte Wright, Chief Growth Officer Asia-Pacific, Wavemaker

Advertisers:

Sindhuja Rai, Global Media Investment Lead, Mondelēz International - Jury President

Dhiren Amin, CMO Asia, Kraft Heinz

Anupama Biswas, Regional Director - Ecommerce, Media & Analytics, Kellogg Pvt Ltd

Vinitra Chaudhuri, Director Digital Engagements, Media and Connection Planning - ASEAN, The Coca-Cola Company

Benjamin Goh, Marketing & Communications Director, Montblanc, Richemont Luxury

Alex Khoury, Senior Director - Marketing, Visa Inc.

Borko Kovacevic, Chief Operating and Marketing Officer (Singapore), Microsoft

Lennard Kwek, Head of Marketing, Asia Pacific & China, Bridgestone Asia Pacific

Peter Larko, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Mercedes-Benz Hong Kong Ltd.

Silas Lewis-Meilus, Senior Director, APAC Head of Media, GSK

Pei Hua Lin, Head of Marketing & E-Commerce, Shilla Travel Retail Pte Ltd

Maud Meijboom-van Wel, Brand Development & Communication Director Heineken, HEINEKEN

Veneeta Ranjan, Region Media Manager - APAC, Ferrero Asia Pacific

Shane Wan, Head of Global Fuels Marketing, Shell

Key dates

Spikes Asia Awards

Key eligibility dates: 1 July 2019 to 31 January 2021

First late fee applies after: 10 December 2020 at 11.59pm SGT

Second late fee applies after: 7 January 2021 at 11.59pm SGT

Final entries deadline: 21 January 2021 at 11.59pm SGT

Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards: