Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff
14 hours ago

Spikes Asia jury presidents and Tangrams jury announced

The winners for both sets of awards will be announced in February. The final entry deadlines are January 7 for the Tangrams and January 21 for the Spikes Asia Awards.

Spikes Asia jury presidents and Tangrams jury announced

Spikes Asia has announced the jury presidents for the 2021 Spikes Asia Awards, as well as the full juries for the Tangrams Strategy and Effectiveness Awards (the jury presidents for the Tangrams were announced earlier).

The winners for both sets of awards will be announced in February. The final entry deadlines are January 7 for the Tangrams and January 21 for the Spikes Asia Awards. 

“This is a collective of leading experts from across the Asia-Pacific region whose knowledge and experience places them well to recognise genuine creative excellence while understanding the unique nuances of individual markets," said Philip Thomas, president of Ascential marketing division and chairman of Spikes Asia. "The 2021 Tangrams jury is our biggest lineup in the nearly two decade history of the awards and we’re proud to have achieved  gender parity. We look forward to seeing the creative and effectiveness benchmark set for the region."

SPIKES ASIA AWARDS JURY PRESIDENTS

Brand Experience & Activation and Creative eCommerce:

Malcolm Poynton 
Global Chief Creative Officer, President Creative
Cheil Worldwide

Creative Effectiveness & Creative Strategy:

Kaveri Khullar
Vice President, Consumer Marketing
Mastercard Asia Pacific

Design and Industry Craft:

Rajdeepak Das
Managing Director India and Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia
Leo Burnett

Digital, Mobile and Digital Craft:

Yasuharu Sasaki
Head of Digital Creative and Executive Creative Director
Dentsu Inc.

Direct and Outdoor:

Tara Ford
Chief Creative Officer
DDB Sydney

Entertainment and Music:

Emily Bull
Managing Director, Founder
hellofuture.tv

Film Craft:

Michael Ritchie
Managing Director, Co - Owner
Revolver/Will O'Rourke

Film, Print & Publishing and Radio & Audio:

Piyush Pandey
Chief Creative Officer, Worldwide & Executive Chairman, India
Ogilvy

Healthcare:

John Scott
Creative Director
Ward6 Singapore

Innovation:

Joakim (jab) Borgström
Worldwide Chief Creative Officer
BBH

Media:

Mark Heap
CEO APAC
MediaCom

PR:

Vanessa Ho Nikolovski
Managing Director
Weber Shandwick


TANGRAMS STRATEGY & EFFECTIVENESS AWARDS JURY

Effectiveness Jury

Agency:

  • Adrian Adshade, Head of Strategy, MullenLowe Group Singapore
  • Edward Booty, Chief Strategy Officer, APAC, Publicis Groupe
  • Sean Donovan, President, Asia, TBWA
  • Bob Grove, Chief Operating Officer, APAC, Edelman
  • Alex Lubar, President, McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific
  • Vishnu Mohan, Chairman & CEO India, SEA & North Asia, Havas Group
  • Tuomas Peltoniemi, EVP, Managing Director, APAC, R/GA
  • Nirvik Singh, Global Chief Operating Officer, Chairman & CEO Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Grey Group Pte Ltd
  • Dheeraj Sinha, Managing Director - India, Chief Strategy Officer - South Asia, Leo Burnett
  • Sharon Soh, Head Of Integrated Strategy & Marketing, UM APAC
  • Simone Tam, CEO, Greater China, DentsuMCGARRYBOWEN International
  • Andy Wilson, Head of Strategy, Asia, BBDO Asia
  • Tobias Wilson, VP of Growth - APAC, MediaMonks

Advertisers:

  • Anita Kanal, Vice President, Consumer Marketing for Asia Pacific, Visa Worldwide Pte Limited - Jury President
  • Ganesh Bangalore, Sr. Director Marketing, Johnson & Johnson Pte. Ltd
  • Will Brockbank, GM Global Marketing, Zespri International
  • Somnath Dasgupta, Marketing and Innovation Director, Diageo Korea
  • Jasper Distel, SVP, International Group Head of Marketing, Gojek
  • Francis Flores, Jollibee Foods Corporation PH Country Business Group Marketing Head & Jollibee PH Marketing Head, Jollibee
  • Siew Ting Foo, Vice President and Global Head of Marketing Strategy and Planning, Print Category, HP Inc
  • Dilen Gandhi, Sr. Director & Category Head, PepsiCo India
  • Gaurav Gupta, Strategy Director - APAC, Kimberly Clark
  • Marga Mathijssen, Head of Global Marketing and Expansions Health&Wellbeing, Unilever
  • Joanne Pizel, Senior Director, P&G
  • Jodie Sangster, CMO, IBM
  • Reetika Singh, Digital Sales Strategy, Regional Lead for Asia & EMEA, Citi
  • Kristina Strunz, Global Division Director Prestige, Shiseido
  • Wendy Walker, Senior Director Marketing ASEAN, Salesforce
  • Sadaf Zarrar, Director Integrated Content and Creative Excellence, The Coca-Cola Company

Data & Analytics and eCommerce Jury

Agency:

  • Emmanuel Caisse, Head of Analytics & Intelligence, APAC, Weber Shandwick
  • Jenessa Carder, Vice President, CX Strategy, Dentsu Isobar
  • Cecile Courbon, Senior Director e-commerce, Mindshare
  • Suzanne Croxford, Partner, Marketing Technology & Data, Wunderman Thompson
  • Ritika Gupta, Regional eCommerce Director, APAC, Reprise Digital (Mediabrands)
  • Keita Kimura, Communication Planning Director, Dentsu Tokyo
  • Cyrille Vincent Locatelli, Data Strategy Lead, Singapore & AMEA, Grey Group Pte Ltd
  • Eunice Loh, Digital & Platforms Director, SEA, Wavemaker
  • Hari Ramanathan, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, VMLY&R Asia
  • Takeyuki Sakaguchi, Executive manager, Marketing Group, Global Integrated Solution Div., Hakuhodo
  • Bryce Whitwam, CEO, MRM China

Advertisers:

  • Ken Mandel, Regional Managing Director of GrabAds & Brand Insights, Grab - Jury President
  • Ayumi Ai, Online Director, Asia Pacific, Estee Lauder Companies Asia Pacific
  • Stanley Choi, Head of eCommerce, Samsonite
  • Elaine Chum, Head of Digital & eCommerce Transformation, North Asia Area, BAT
  • Joanna Derry, Head of Insights & Corporate Brand, Nestle Australia
  • Ajay Gopalakrishnan, Senior director, Sanofi
  • Bernice Klaassen, SVP Existing Client Marketing, APAC Middle East Europe, Citi
  • Min Lin, CDO & eCom Director, L'oreal APAC ACD
  • Chris Maier, Head of Marketing Science, Nike Greater China, Nike
  • Ganna Makarenkova, Marketing Excellence Lead, AMEA, Mondelez International
  • Chris Maloney, Regional Consumer Engagement & E-Business Director, Moët Hennessy
  • Jack Wang, Global eBusiness Director, Danone Waters

Digital Strategy Jury

Agency:

  • Bea Atienza, Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu
  • Geraldine Cheung, Managing Director, L'Atelier China
  • Bitop Das Gupta, AVP & Lead, Strategic Planning, Grey Group Bangladesh
  • Gordon Domlija, President APAC, CEO China, Wavemaker
  • Tripti Lochan, co-CEO, Asia, VMLY&R
  • Annette Male, CEO, APAC, Wunderman Thompson
  • Richard McCabe, Regional Strategic Director, APAC, McCann Worldgroup
  • Luke Nathans, Regional CEO, APAC, Iris
  • Theresa Nie, Head of Fortune Lab, Cheil
  • Josephine Pan, CEO, Shanghai, FCB Shanghai
  • Eva Qin, Head of Strategy, AKQA
  • Eunice Tan, Managing Partner, The Secret Little Agency

Advertisers:

  • Richa Goswami, Global Head of Customer and International, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC - Jury President
  • Jessica Beaton, Director, Digital & Media, APAC, Studios, The Walt Disney Company
  • Ivana Bianchet Kestermann, Director, Head of CMO APAC Business Management, Platform & Digital Marketing, Credit Suisse AG
  • Leroy Chua, Regional Digital Marketing Director, Shiseido Asia Pacific
  • Elveena Cornelio, Asia Digital & Integrated Marketing Lead - CBG, 3M
  • Alin Dobrea, Head of Marketing Solutions and Partnerships, ZALORA Group
  • Denis Dong, Director of eCommerce and member acquisition, Starbucks China
  • Paul Anthony Katimbang, Senior Global Brand Director, Unilever
  • Elman Lee, Marketing Director, Group Convenience, 7-Eleven Hong Kong, Macau, South China and Singapore ( Dairy Farm Company, Limited)
  • Minali Shah, Director, Corporate Marketing, Global Marketing, Abbott Laboratories
  • Shannon Taylor, Vice President, Greater China Baby Care, The Procter & Gamble Company
  • Srivatsa, Director of Digital Marketing, Viu
  • Sarah Weyman, Director Direct Partnerships, Nike China
  • Yvonne Wong, Global Demand Generation - Total Brand Experience Director for APAC, Johnson & Johnson Vision
  • Becky Yeung, Regional Head of Brand Partnerships, Asia, Warner Music Asia

Others:

  • Pei Ling Ho, Creative Director APAC, Unskippable Labs, Google

Media Strategy Jury

Agency:

  • Avery Akkineni, Head of VaynerMedia APAC, VaynerMedia APAC
  • Wan-Gyn Ang, CEO, Carat China
  • Josh Gallagher, Chief Product Officer, MediaCom
  • James Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, APAC, PHD
  • Pat Law, Founder, Goodstuph Private Limited
  • Vincent Niou, Associate Vice President, Programmatic and Data Strategy, APAC, Essence
  • Amrita Randhawa, CEO, Mindshare Asia Pacific
  • Olly Taylor, Chief Strategy Officer, Host/Havas
  • Leigh Terry, CEO APAC, Mediabrands
  • Karen Wang, Chief Strategy Officer, Wunderman Thompson
  • Charlotte Wright, Chief Growth Officer Asia-Pacific, Wavemaker

Advertisers:

  • Sindhuja Rai, Global Media Investment Lead, Mondelēz International - Jury President
  • Dhiren Amin, CMO Asia, Kraft Heinz
  • Anupama Biswas, Regional Director - Ecommerce, Media & Analytics, Kellogg Pvt Ltd
  • Vinitra Chaudhuri, Director Digital Engagements, Media and Connection Planning - ASEAN, The Coca-Cola Company
  • Benjamin Goh, Marketing & Communications Director, Montblanc, Richemont Luxury
  • Alex Khoury, Senior Director - Marketing, Visa Inc.
  • Borko Kovacevic, Chief Operating and Marketing Officer (Singapore), Microsoft
  • Lennard Kwek, Head of Marketing, Asia Pacific & China, Bridgestone Asia Pacific
  • Peter Larko, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Mercedes-Benz Hong Kong Ltd.
  • Silas Lewis-Meilus, Senior Director, APAC Head of Media, GSK
  • Pei Hua Lin, Head of Marketing & E-Commerce, Shilla Travel Retail Pte Ltd
  • Maud Meijboom-van Wel, Brand Development & Communication Director Heineken, HEINEKEN
  • Veneeta Ranjan, Region Media Manager - APAC, Ferrero Asia Pacific
  • Shane Wan, Head of Global Fuels Marketing, Shell

Key dates

Spikes Asia Awards

  • Key eligibility dates: 1 July 2019 to 31 January 2021
  • First late fee applies after: 10 December 2020 at 11.59pm SGT
  • Second late fee applies after: 7 January 2021 at 11.59pm SGT
  • Final entries deadline: 21 January 2021 at 11.59pm SGT

Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards:

  • Eligibility period: 1 March 2019 to 31 January 2021
  • Early bird deadline: 10 December 2020 at 11.59pm SGT
  • Final entries deadline: 7 January 2021 at 11.59pm SGT
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

1 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

2 Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

3 Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

4 Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

5 Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

6 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

7 Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

WPP to pay annual bonuses despite Covid-19 and cut offices by up to 20%

8 WPP to pay annual bonuses despite Covid-19 and cut offices by up to 20%

Unilever, Mindshare and Goal tout 'world's smartest football pundit'

9 Unilever, Mindshare and Goal tout 'world's smartest football pundit'

Nick Emery’s treatment will have sent chills down the spines of many

10 Nick Emery’s treatment will have sent chills down the spines of many

Related Articles

Spikes Asia 2020 cancelled
Advertising
Apr 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia 2020 cancelled

Call for entries: Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards 2021
Advertising
Oct 6, 2020
Staff

Call for entries: Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness ...

Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards announces 2021 jury presidents
Advertising
Oct 20, 2020
Staff

Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards announces ...

Tangrams awards aligns with Spikes Asia
Advertising
Mar 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

Tangrams awards aligns with Spikes Asia

Just Published

Hand sanitiser stations in Indonesia become advertising targets
Advertising
13 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Hand sanitiser stations in Indonesia become ...

Providing a "basic necessity" has turned into a "profitable exercise" using programmatic advertising.

New Business League: September 2020 report
Advertising
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

New Business League: September 2020 report

Isobar, Sapient, Carat, Zenith, Dentsu, BBDO, Dentsu X and PHD are among the agencies shifting positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

Can these synchronised-swimming Santas save Christmas?
Advertising
13 hours ago
Ad Nut

Can these synchronised-swimming Santas save Christmas?

Aldi and longtime creative partner BMF start off the season with a bit of silliness. Good move.

Apple to roll out privacy 'nutrition labels'
Digital
15 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Apple to roll out privacy 'nutrition labels'

Tech giant wants to make privacy information more digestible for users, rather than expecting them to trawl through privacy policies.