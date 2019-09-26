tangrams
Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness winners revealed at Spikes Asia
Mindshare and CHE Proximity Australia take top honours.
Tangrams releases 2019 shortlist
The Tangrams will be presented Thursday evening at Spikes Asia 2019.
Tangrams 2019 jury members announced
79 agency and brand leaders will judge the entries for the awards, which will be presented during Spikes Asia.
Tangrams 2019 jury presidents announced
Marketers from Fonterra, Mondelez, Citi, and McDonald's will lead judging for the awards, which will be presented during Spikes Asia 2019 in September.
Tangrams awards aligns with Spikes Asia
New arrangement allows submission into both awards, which will be presented during all three days at the Spikes Asia festival in September.
2018 Tangrams winners revealed
The Tangrams were presented in a ceremony that just concluded at Spikes Asia 2018.
