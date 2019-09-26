tangrams

Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness winners revealed at Spikes Asia
Sep 26, 2019
Staff Reporters

Mindshare and CHE Proximity Australia take top honours.

Tangrams releases 2019 shortlist
Sep 23, 2019
Staff Reporters

The Tangrams will be presented Thursday evening at Spikes Asia 2019.

Tangrams 2019 jury members announced
May 7, 2019
Staff Reporters

79 agency and brand leaders will judge the entries for the awards, which will be presented during Spikes Asia.

Tangrams 2019 jury presidents announced
Apr 8, 2019
Staff Reporters

Marketers from Fonterra, Mondelez, Citi, and McDonald's will lead judging for the awards, which will be presented during Spikes Asia 2019 in September.

Tangrams awards aligns with Spikes Asia
Mar 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

New arrangement allows submission into both awards, which will be presented during all three days at the Spikes Asia festival in September.

2018 Tangrams winners revealed
Sep 26, 2018
Staff Reporters

The Tangrams were presented in a ceremony that just concluded at Spikes Asia 2018.

