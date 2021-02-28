Tangrams Strategy and Effectiveness award winners for 2021 revealed

The winners of the Tangrams Strategy and Effectiveness Awards for 2021 have been revealed. From the shortlists published last week during Spikes Asia X Campaign, the jury has awarded a single platinum award, 11 golds, 14 silvers, and 18 bronzes.
BMF took the platinum Tangram for work on behalf of supermarket chain Aldi.
Mindshare won Network of the Year honours on the basis of five golds, three silvers and six bronzes, for clients Nike, Yum China and L'Oreal. Mindshare also won Media Strategy Agency of the Year and Digital Strategy Agency of the Year honours.
Accenture Interactive's The Monkeys also had a good showing, winning Effectiveness Agency of the Year, with work for Beam Suntory, NRMA Insurance and Telstra netting three golds, two silvers, and two bronzes.
The other gold winners, each with one gold Tangram, are Grey Advertising, TBWA and Wunderman Thompson.
The complete list of winners follows.
|Award
|Type
|Title
|Entrant
|Brand/Client
|Product/Service
|Market
|Entry No
|Platinum
|Effectiveness
|How a Campaign for One convinced Australia to give ALDI another go
|BMF
|ALDI Australia
|Supermarket
|Australia
|EFFA04-0342
|Gold
|Digital Strategy
|Unbeaten Paths: Small Business Drive
|TBWA\Worldwide
|Inchcape Group Hong Kong
|Lexus UX
|Hong Kong
|DSSB09-0185
|A Star Wars Experience for All
|Wunderman Thompson
|Globe Telecom
|Telecommunications Services
|Philippines
|DSSB05-0193
|Nike Next% Speed is Your Currency
|Mindshare
|Nike
|Nike Next%
|China
|DSSA03-0370
|Nike Next% Speed is Your Currency
|Mindshare
|Nike
|Nike Next%
|China
|DSSB03-0369
|Effectiveness
|“Who Made Beer The Boss Of Summer?”
|The Monkeys
|Beam Suntory
|Canadian Club
|Australia
|EFFA01-0018
|“Who Made Beer The Boss Of Summer?”
|The Monkeys
|Beam Suntory
|Canadian Club
|Australia
|EFFB04-0019
|‘Every Home Is Worth Protecting’
|The Monkeys
|NRMA Insurance
|Home Insurance
|Australia
|EFFB07-0022
|Your Plastic Diet: How WWF began to turn the tide on plastic.
|Grey Advertising
|WWF
|Global Plastic Pollution Campaign
|Malaysia
|EFFA07-0075
|Media Strategy
|Nike Next% Speed is Your Currency
|Mindshare
|Nike
|Nike Next%
|China
|MSSA03-0364
|Nike Next% Speed is Your Currency
|Mindshare
|Nike
|Nike Next%
|China
|MSSB04-0366
|Pizza Hut Female Gamers' New Hero
|Mindshare
|Yum! China
|Pizza Hut
|China
|MSSB08-0390
|Silver
|Data & Analytics
|Winning Retail Search with Price (Extensions)
|MediaCom
|adidas
|Retail Apparel
|Singapore
|DAAB02-0329
|Unbeaten Paths: Small Business Drive
|TBWA\Worldwide
|Inchcape Group Hong Kong
|Lexus UX
|Hong Kong
|DAAB04-0046
|Your Plastic Diet: How WWF began to turn the tide on plastic.
|Grey Advertising
|WWF
|Global Plastic Pollution Campaign
|Malaysia
|DAAC05-0128
|Digital Strategy
|Global Pride Crossing
|We Are Social
|InterPride, European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA)
|Global Pride 2020
|Singapore
|DSSA07-0081
|Global Pride Crossing
|We Are Social
|InterPride, European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA)
|Global Pride 2020
|Singapore
|DSSB04-0088
|It's Just A Period
|DDB Mudra
|Johnson & Johnson
|Sanitary Napkins
|India
|DSSB05-0462
|Pizza Hut Female Gamers' New Hero
|Mindshare
|Yum! China
|Pizza Hut
|China
|DSSA04-0394
|Pizza Hut Female Gamers' New Hero
|Mindshare
|Yum! China
|Pizza Hut
|China
|DSSB04-0395
|eCommerce
|Winning Retail Search with Price (Extensions)
|MediaCom
|adidas
|Retail Apparel
|Singapore
|ECSA03-0331
|Effectiveness
|‘Every Home Is Worth Protecting’
|The Monkeys
|NRMA Insurance
|Home Insurance
|Australia
|EFFA06-0187
|#SubtlySponsoredPost: How Samsung overtook Apple in a-not-so subtle way.
|Leo Burnett
|Samsung
|Samsung Galaxy A Smartphone
|Australia
|EFFA03-0278
|You don’t need Australia’s best network campaign…until you do
|The Monkeys
|Telstra
|Mobile Phone Network
|Australia
|EFFA06-0024
|Your Plastic Diet: How WWF began to turn the tide on plastic.
|Grey Advertising
|WWF
|Global Plastic Pollution Campaign
|Malaysia
|EFFB05-0126
|Media Strategy
|L'Oréal Paris’ Infallible Hotpot Challenge
|Mindshare
|L'Oréal Paris
|Infallible Cushion
|China
|MSSB02-0358
|Bronze
|Data & Analytics
|Nike Next% Speed is Your Currency
|Mindshare
|Nike
|Nike Next%
|China
|DAAB01-0379
|Digital Strategy
|Berocca - Get Supercharged at 2PM
|Carnival Enetertainment JSC
|Bayer Vietnam
|Berocca
|Vietnam
|DSSA02-0277
|It's Just A Period
|DDB Mudra
|Johnson & Johnson
|Sanitary Napkins
|India
|DSSB06-0465
|KitKat4Takjil
|Ogilvy
|Nestlé Indonesia
|KitKat
|Indonesia
|DSSB06-0093
|Manulife "Increase Your Odds of Survival"
|dentsu mcgarrybowen
|Manulife International
|Insurance - Critical Illness product
|Hong Kong
|DSSB10-0162
|Nike Live: Just Don't Quit
|Mindshare
|Nike
|Nike Live
|China
|DSSB03-0400
|Sakimeshi Supported by Suntory
|Dentsu Isobar
|Suntory Holdings
|Sakimeshi Supported by Suntory
|Japan
|DSSA06-0062
|eCommerce
|Nike Live: Just Don't Quit
|Mindshare
|Nike
|Nike Live
|China
|ECSA03-0399
|Nike Next% Speed is Your Currency
|Mindshare
|Nike
|Nike Next%
|China
|ECSA03-0373
|TOUCH-AND-GO COFFEE
|Dentsu Isobar
|Suntory
|BOSS Coffee
|Japan
|ECSB01-0060
|Effectiveness
|Win The Fight
|&friends
|Himalaya Herbals
|Neem Face Mask
|Indonesia
|EFFA01-0202
|Nike Next% Speed is Your Currency
|Mindshare
|Nike
|Nike Next%
|China
|EFFA03-0360
|‘Every Home Is Worth Protecting’
|The Monkeys
|NRMA Insurance
|Home Insurance
|Australia
|EFFB04-0021
|You don’t need Australia’s best network campaign…until you do
|The Monkeys
|Telstra
|Mobile Phone Network
|Australia
|EFFB07-0023
|Zespri Brand Relaunch Campaign
|Dentsu Inc.
|Zespri International Japan
|Zespri Kiwifruit
|Japan
|EFFA01-0147
|Media Strategy
|BEAR BRAND #BISABANGET
|Ogilvy
|Nestlé Indonesia
|BEAR BRAND
|Indonesia
|MSSB03-0097
|Unbeaten Paths: Small Business Drive
|TBWA\Worldwide
|Inchcape Group Hong Kong
|Lexus UX
|Hong Kong
|MSSB06-0042
|Pizza Hut Female Gamers' New Hero
|Mindshare
|Yum! China
|Pizza Hut
|China
|MSSB02-0389
The Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards are Asia Pacific's premier accolade for excellence in outstanding marketing campaign strategies that deliver real business results. Each entry is reviewed and evaluated against stringent criteria by a panel of marketing professionals including senior client marketers; marketing practitioners; agency heads; strategists; and research and analytics experts.