Tangrams Strategy and Effectiveness award winners for 2021 revealed

Mindshare and The Monkeys scoop up the most metal, with BMF taking the sole platinum.

The winners of the Tangrams Strategy and Effectiveness Awards for 2021 have been revealed. From the shortlists published last week during Spikes Asia X Campaign, the jury has awarded a single platinum award, 11 golds, 14 silvers, and 18 bronzes.

BMF took the platinum Tangram for work on behalf of supermarket chain Aldi.

Mindshare won Network of the Year honours on the basis of five golds, three silvers and six bronzes, for clients Nike, Yum China and L'Oreal. Mindshare also won Media Strategy Agency of the Year and Digital Strategy Agency of the Year honours.

Accenture Interactive's The Monkeys also had a good showing, winning Effectiveness Agency of the Year, with work for Beam Suntory, NRMA Insurance and Telstra netting three golds, two silvers, and two bronzes.

The other gold winners, each with one gold Tangram, are Grey Advertising, TBWA and Wunderman Thompson.

The complete list of winners follows.

Award Type Title Entrant Brand/Client Product/Service Market Entry No
Platinum Effectiveness How a Campaign for One convinced Australia to give ALDI another go BMF ALDI Australia Supermarket Australia EFFA04-0342
Gold Digital Strategy Unbeaten Paths: Small Business Drive TBWA\Worldwide Inchcape Group Hong Kong Lexus UX Hong Kong DSSB09-0185
A Star Wars Experience for All Wunderman Thompson Globe Telecom Telecommunications Services Philippines DSSB05-0193
Nike Next% Speed is Your Currency Mindshare Nike Nike Next% China DSSA03-0370
Nike Next% Speed is Your Currency Mindshare Nike Nike Next% China DSSB03-0369
Effectiveness “Who Made Beer The Boss Of Summer?” The Monkeys Beam Suntory Canadian Club Australia EFFA01-0018
“Who Made Beer The Boss Of Summer?” The Monkeys Beam Suntory Canadian Club Australia EFFB04-0019
‘Every Home Is Worth Protecting’ The Monkeys NRMA Insurance Home Insurance Australia EFFB07-0022
Your Plastic Diet: How WWF began to turn the tide on plastic. Grey Advertising WWF Global Plastic Pollution Campaign Malaysia EFFA07-0075
Media Strategy Nike Next% Speed is Your Currency Mindshare Nike Nike Next% China MSSA03-0364
Nike Next% Speed is Your Currency Mindshare Nike Nike Next% China MSSB04-0366
Pizza Hut Female Gamers' New Hero Mindshare Yum! China Pizza Hut China MSSB08-0390
Silver Data & Analytics Winning Retail Search with Price (Extensions) MediaCom adidas Retail Apparel Singapore DAAB02-0329
Unbeaten Paths: Small Business Drive TBWA\Worldwide Inchcape Group Hong Kong Lexus UX Hong Kong DAAB04-0046
Your Plastic Diet: How WWF began to turn the tide on plastic. Grey Advertising WWF Global Plastic Pollution Campaign Malaysia DAAC05-0128
Digital Strategy Global Pride Crossing We Are Social InterPride, European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA) Global Pride 2020 Singapore DSSA07-0081
Global Pride Crossing We Are Social InterPride, European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA) Global Pride 2020 Singapore DSSB04-0088
It's Just A Period DDB Mudra Johnson & Johnson Sanitary Napkins  India DSSB05-0462
Pizza Hut Female Gamers' New Hero Mindshare Yum! China Pizza Hut China DSSA04-0394
Pizza Hut Female Gamers' New Hero Mindshare Yum! China Pizza Hut China DSSB04-0395
eCommerce Winning Retail Search with Price (Extensions) MediaCom adidas Retail Apparel Singapore ECSA03-0331
Effectiveness ‘Every Home Is Worth Protecting’ The Monkeys NRMA Insurance Home Insurance Australia EFFA06-0187
#SubtlySponsoredPost: How Samsung overtook Apple in a-not-so subtle way.  Leo Burnett Samsung Samsung Galaxy A Smartphone Australia EFFA03-0278
You don’t need Australia’s best network campaign…until you do The Monkeys Telstra Mobile Phone Network Australia EFFA06-0024
Your Plastic Diet: How WWF began to turn the tide on plastic. Grey Advertising WWF Global Plastic Pollution Campaign Malaysia EFFB05-0126
Media Strategy L'Oréal Paris’ Infallible Hotpot Challenge Mindshare L'Oréal Paris Infallible Cushion China MSSB02-0358
Bronze Data & Analytics Nike Next% Speed is Your Currency Mindshare Nike Nike Next% China DAAB01-0379
Digital Strategy Berocca - Get Supercharged at 2PM Carnival Enetertainment JSC Bayer Vietnam Berocca Vietnam DSSA02-0277
It's Just A Period DDB Mudra Johnson & Johnson Sanitary Napkins  India DSSB06-0465
KitKat4Takjil Ogilvy Nestlé Indonesia KitKat Indonesia DSSB06-0093
Manulife "Increase Your Odds of Survival" dentsu mcgarrybowen Manulife International Insurance - Critical Illness product Hong Kong DSSB10-0162
Nike Live: Just Don't Quit Mindshare Nike Nike Live China DSSB03-0400
Sakimeshi Supported by Suntory Dentsu Isobar Suntory Holdings Sakimeshi Supported by Suntory Japan DSSA06-0062
eCommerce Nike Live: Just Don't Quit Mindshare Nike Nike Live China ECSA03-0399
Nike Next% Speed is Your Currency Mindshare Nike Nike Next% China ECSA03-0373
TOUCH-AND-GO COFFEE Dentsu Isobar Suntory BOSS Coffee Japan ECSB01-0060
Effectiveness Win The Fight &friends Himalaya Herbals Neem Face Mask Indonesia EFFA01-0202
Nike Next% Speed is Your Currency Mindshare Nike Nike Next% China EFFA03-0360
‘Every Home Is Worth Protecting’ The Monkeys NRMA Insurance Home Insurance Australia EFFB04-0021
You don’t need Australia’s best network campaign…until you do The Monkeys Telstra Mobile Phone Network Australia EFFB07-0023
Zespri Brand Relaunch Campaign Dentsu Inc. Zespri International Japan Zespri Kiwifruit Japan EFFA01-0147
Media Strategy BEAR BRAND #BISABANGET Ogilvy Nestlé Indonesia BEAR BRAND Indonesia MSSB03-0097
Unbeaten Paths: Small Business Drive TBWA\Worldwide Inchcape Group Hong Kong Lexus UX Hong Kong MSSB06-0042
Pizza Hut Female Gamers' New Hero Mindshare Yum! China Pizza Hut China MSSB02-0389

The Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards are Asia Pacific's premier accolade for excellence in outstanding marketing campaign strategies that deliver real business results. Each entry is reviewed and evaluated against stringent criteria by a panel of marketing professionals including senior client marketers; marketing practitioners; agency heads; strategists; and research and analytics experts.

