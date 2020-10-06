Call for entries: Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards 2021

The Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards for 2021, which will be presented in February as part of Spikes Asia 2021, are open for entries.

The awards are the regional accolade for strategy and effectiveness, recognising and celebrating excellence in advertising and marketing effectiveness. The 2021 awards will accept entries over an extended eligibility period of March 1, 2019, through January 31, 2021.

“As consumer behaviours have rapidly shifted over the past year, the Tangrams awards aim to help the Asia-Pacific industry benchmark marketing performance and help brands seek new and innovative ideas to accelerate their path to growth in the region,” said Atifa Silk, managing director at Haymarket Media.

The awards has five sections: Effectiveness, Media Strategy, Digital Strategy, Data & Analytics and eCommerce. All entries will be assessed on the ideas, strategies and business results by a team of expert judges from the region’s top agencies and brands who are selected based on their knowledge, influence and contribution to the industry.

After three rounds of rigorous reviews by the jury, the awarded works will be presented with the prestigious Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze Tangram trophy. The Tangrams and Spikes Asia Jury Presidents will be revealed later this month, followed by the full jury announcement in November.

The entry kit and further information on the awards are available on the official website at www.tangrams.asia.

Key dates

Eligibility period: 1 July 2019 to 31 January 2021

Entries open: 6 October 2020

Early bird deadline: 10 December 2020 (11.59 pm SG/HK)

Final deadline: 7 January 2021 (11.59 pm SG/HK)

Awards presented: February 2021