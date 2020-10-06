Advertising Digital Marketing News
Staff
16 hours ago

Call for entries: Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards 2021

The 2021 awards, due to be presented in February, will accept entries over an extended eligibility period.

2019 Tangrams winners
2019 Tangrams winners

The Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards for 2021, which will be presented in February as part of Spikes Asia 2021, are open for entries.

The awards are the regional accolade for strategy and effectiveness, recognising and celebrating excellence in advertising and marketing effectiveness. The 2021 awards will accept entries over an extended eligibility period of March 1, 2019, through January 31, 2021. 

“As consumer behaviours have rapidly shifted over the past year, the Tangrams awards aim to help the Asia-Pacific industry benchmark marketing performance and help brands seek new and innovative ideas to accelerate their path to growth in the region,” said Atifa Silk, managing director at Haymarket Media. 

The awards has five sections: Effectiveness, Media Strategy, Digital Strategy, Data & Analytics and eCommerce. All entries will be assessed on the ideas, strategies and business results by a team of expert judges from the region’s top agencies and brands who are selected based on their knowledge, influence and contribution to the industry. 

After three rounds of rigorous reviews by the jury, the awarded works will be presented with the prestigious Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze Tangram trophy. The Tangrams and Spikes Asia Jury Presidents will be revealed later this month, followed by the full jury announcement in November.

The entry kit and further information on the awards are available on the official website at www.tangrams.asia

Key dates

  • Eligibility period: 1 July 2019 to 31 January 2021
  • Entries open: 6 October 2020
  • Early bird deadline: 10 December 2020 (11.59 pm SG/HK)
  • Final deadline: 7 January 2021 (11.59 pm SG/HK)
  • Awards presented: February 2021
For queries, please send an email to Awards Manager Viviane Lee.
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

1 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

2 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

3 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

4 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 opens for entries

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

6 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

New Zealand's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

7 NZ's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

8 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

9 Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Spikes Asia brings awards forward to February 2021
Advertising
Aug 12, 2020
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia brings awards forward to February 2021

Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness winners revealed at Spikes Asia
Advertising
Sep 26, 2019
Staff Reporters

Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness winners revealed ...

Tangrams awards aligns with Spikes Asia
Advertising
Mar 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

Tangrams awards aligns with Spikes Asia

Young Spikes competitions for 2021 open for entries
Advertising
Sep 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

Young Spikes competitions for 2021 open for entries

Just Published

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC
Digital
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

The new specialist offering is aimed to help brands improve their digital availability across online marketplaces.

Indonesia, Japan top global brand-risk list for mobile web: Integral Ad Science
News
14 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Indonesia, Japan top global brand-risk list for ...

Meanwhile, Singapore registered the second-highest ad fraud globally in the first half of the year, reveals IAS's new Media Quality Report.

These non-conforming school uniforms are too cool for gender norms
Advertising
15 hours ago
Ad Nut

These non-conforming school uniforms are too cool ...

Condé Nast Taiwan, Ogilvy Taipei and designer Angus Chiang created gender-neutral uniforms for a Taipei high school.

Uptick in marketer confidence as fewer brands postpone spend: WFA data
Advertising
19 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Uptick in marketer confidence as fewer brands ...

Less than half of multinational companies are now deferring campaigns, compared to more than 90% in June.