Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards announces 2021 jury presidents

The organisers of the Tangrams Strategy and Effectiveness Awards have announced the four jury presidents for the 2021 awards. They are:

Effectiveness:

Anita Kanal

Vice president, consumer marketing, Asia Pacific

Visa Worldwide

Data & Analytics and eCommerce:

Ken Mandel

Regional managing director of GrabAds and brand insights

Grab

Digital Strategy:

Richa Goswami

Global head of customer and international, wealth and personal banking

HSBC

Media Strategy:

Sindhuja Rai

Director, media and digital in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA)

Mondelēz International

The awards are open for entries and will accept work over an extended eligibility period of 1 March 2019 to 31 January 2021.

“To ensure a fair and thorough review, each work entered into the Tangrams Awards is put through a rigorous three-round judging process lasting two months," said Atifa Silk, managing director at Haymarket Media. "We are honoured to have four marketing veterans with experience in both agency and client-side roles throughout their illustrious careers to preside over the juries and award the most effective marketing campaigns in Asia-Pacific with their panel of judges.”

The Spikes Awards Jury Presidents and full Tangrams Awards jury will be revealed later this month, followed by the full Spikes Awards jury in November.

The entry kit and further information on the Tangrams Awards are available on the official website at www.tangrams.asia.

Tangrams key dates

Eligibility period: 1 March 2019 to 31 January 2021

Entries open: 6 October

Early bird deadline: 10 December at 11.59pm SGT

Final deadline: 7 January 2021 at 11.59pm SGT

For queries, please email awards manager Viviane Lee.

About the jury presidents

Anita Kanal:

As the head of the regional consumer marketing function across AP, Kanal is responsible for improving AP’s marketing effectiveness using new data & technology and delivering best-in-class marketing programs. She also sits on the Asia Pacific Marketing Leadership Team. Kanal brings over 20 years of experience from global strategy and digital marketing firms where she worked with clients on business transformation, digital optimization and sharper customer engagements. Her experience includes B2B and B2C clients across a wide range of industries. Earlier, she held several leadership roles in strategy consulting and advertising, including Greenberg Strategy, JWT, and Dentsu in San Francisco Mumbai, and Singapore.

Ken Mandel:

With over 25 years of building, advising and leading marketing and technology companies in Asia Pacific, Mandel has held leadership roles with WPP, Yahoo!, BuddyMedia, Salesforce.com, Hootsuite and Publicis and is currently regional managing director for GrabAds and brand insights at Grab. Mandel is also a keen supporter of the Asian digital industry and has held numerous industry association chairmanships including Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), Mobile Marketing Association (MMA), Digital Advertising Alliance and more. Ken’s current role at Grab is an eclectic accumulation of almost everything he has done over his pioneering career. He was born in Toronto and holds a BA in social psychology from McGill University and a post baccalaureate in Asian Business from the Asia Pacific Management Cooperative Program. He and his wife Thet and their two sons are based in Singapore.

Richa Goswami:

Goswami is a consumer-centric, digital innovator with proven business and brand building skills acquired at the world’s leading financial and consumer healthcare brands. Voted as one of the top six marketers in the world by the WFA, her career straddles both a corporate career and being a startup founder. She is recognised in the Top 25 CMOs and Innovators in Asia-Pacific, is a digital advisory Board member at Fortune 100 companies, Cannes Winner, International Keynote speaker, judge at leading Industry awards and a TEDx speaker. She has a wealth of experience in evolving traditional business practices into digital models and orchestrating organisational change. The strong leadership, problem solving, change management, and execution expertise demonstrated in local, regional and global roles forms the foundation of the dynamic management career she has built. Her proven ability to recruit, lead, develop, mentor, motivate, work successfully alongside and retain diverse teams, spans over 30 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and Middle East.

Sindhuja Rai:

Rai works closely with brands and markets to activate their strategic priorities across the region. She is responsible for developing partnerships, internal capabilities and strategies across all forms of consumer connections including digital and e-commerce. With over 20 years of experience in media and digital gained in agencies, consulting and client organizations, Sindhuja has a strong track record of delivering business results by making media accountable. Prior to joining Mondelēz International, Rai worked with global agency networks SMG, Mindshare, IPG Mediabrands, Madison and Havas.