Spikes Asia announces full juries

Spikes Asia has announced the full jury lineup for the 2021 awards.

The awards will welcome 86 jurors from 18 countries from across APAC, who will meet online to discuss and benchmark creative excellence from across the region. Judging will take place in February with the juries awarding work across 23 Spikes Award categories. The winners of the grand prix awards and special awards will be announced on March 4.

“We are delighted to welcome a cohort of highly talented experts to judge the awards, and we are particularly pleased that this year we have reached gender parity with our juries," said Philip Thomas, Chairman, Spikes Asia. "It’s a positive reflection of the region’s industry.”

Key dates:

Tuesday, February 23: Spikes and Tangrams Awards shortlist announcement

Monday, March 1: Spikes (gold, silver and bronze winners) and Tangrams (all) winners announced

Thursday, March 4: Asian Creativity Report, Spikes grand prix and special awards winners announced

The jury members are as follows.

Brand Experience & Activation Jury:

Malcolm Poynton, Global Chief Creative Officer, President Creative, Cheil Worldwide - Jury President

Ryohei Manabe, Group Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Alvin Lim, Founder & Creative Chairman, GPB Shanghai & Hong Kong

Tista Sen, Regional Creative Director, South Asia, Wunderman Thompson, India

Melina Fiolitakis, Senior Art Director, FCB, New Zealand

Tay Guan Hin, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, Singapore

Nathasoruban Sivapatham, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka

Cassandra Kelsall, Director of Experience, Publicis Sapient, Australia

Creative Effectiveness and Creative Strategy Jury:

Kaveri Khullar, Vice President, Consumer Marketing, Mastercard Asia Pacific, Singapore - Jury President

Ikuko Ota, President, Hakuhodo Kettle Inc., Japan

Rahul Mathew Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group, India

Michaela Lyon Global Account Director, Freelance, Hong Kong

Simone Tam, CEO, dentsuMCGARRYBOWEN International, Greater China, CEO, Creative, dentsu Hong Kong, dentsuMCGARRYBOWEN, Greater China

Lee Simpson, CEO, whiteGREY, Australia

Brady Ambler, Executive Strategy Director, R/GA, Singapore

Design and Industry Craft Jury:

Rajdeepak Das, Managing Director India and Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia, Leo Burnett - Jury President

Matt Nisbet, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, Hong Kong

Chutivat Cherdchoo, Executive Creative Director, Visionary, Thailand

Pann Lim, Co-Founder / Creative Director, Kinetic, Singapore

Maryzyle Galinato, Group Creative Director, Hakuhodo Saigon, Vietnam

Marina Danjo, Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Brigid Alkema, Executive Creative Director, Clemenger BBDO, New Zealand

Niccola Phillips, Creative Group Head, M&C Saatchi, Australia

Digital, Mobile and Digital Craft Jury:

Yasuharu Sasaki, Head of Digital Creative and Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan - Jury President

Valerie Madon, Chief Creative Officer Asia, VMLY&R, Singapore

Thanasorn Janekankit, Chief Creative Officer, CJ WORX, Thailand

Shiny Lee, Creative Director, Whatever Inc., Taiwan

Kent Boswell, National Director of Interactive, Traffik Group, Australia

Seonhwa Hwang, Digital Content Creator / Campaign Planner, Innocean Worldwide , South Korea

Kitty Lun, Director, Creative Shop GCR, Facebook, Hong Kong

Chew Shing Sian, Group Creative Director, R/GA, Singapore

Direct and Outdoor Jury:

Tara Ford, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Sydney, Australia - Jury President

Paul Chan, Chief Creative Officer, Cheil Worldwide, Hong Kong

Syed Gousul Alam, Managing Partner & Country Head, Grey, Bangladesh

Lucy Novita, Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett, Indonesia

Edmund Choe, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu, Vietnam

Cho Ye Jung, Creative Director, HSAd, South Korea

Leigh Reyes, Chair Emeritus (C3PO), MullenLowe TREYNA, The Philippines

Awais Dhakan, Executive Creative Director, Adcom Leo Burnett, Pakistan

Entertainment and Music Jury:

Emily Bull, Managing Director, Founder, hellofuture.tv, Australia - Jury President

Tamon Fujimi, Director of Creative Development, MassiveMusic, Japan

Thasorn Boonyanate, Executive Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson, Thailand

VJ Anand, Head of Creative APAC, Vaynermedia, Singapore

Lizi Hamer, Regional Creative Director, Octagon, Singapore

Matt Che, VP Marketing, Budweiser APAC, China

Ashima Avasthi , Vice President Creative & Head, Zee Studios Originals, Zee Studios, India

Angie Tijam-Tohid, Creative Director & Head of Content, Ace Saatchi & Saatchi, Manila, The Philippines

Film Craft Jury:

Michael Ritchie, Managing Director, Co - Owner, Revolver, Australia - Jury President

Trong Tantivejakul, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, Thailand

Katherine Lee, Managing Director, Stink Studios, China

Sneha Iype, Executive Producer / Partner, Nirvana Films, India

Rajay Singh, Co-Founder/Film Director, Directors Think Tank, Malaysia

Hiroki Ono, Film Director, Club-A, Japan

Ajay Vikram, Chief Creative Officer Global Clients, Publicis, Singapore

Judy Thompson, Executive Producer, DDB, New Zealand

Film, Print & Publishing and Radio & Audio Jury:

Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer, Worldwide & Executive Chairman, India, Ogilvy - Jury President

Elle Bullen, Creative Founder, SDWM, Australia

Lisa Fedyszyn, Executive Creative Director, Special Group, New Zealand

Sheena Jeng, Chief Creative Officer, McCann Worldgroup, China

Lili Jiang, Group Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide, China/Hong Kong

David Guerrero, Creative Chairman, BBDO Guerrero, The Philippines

Yusuke Kanda, Creative Director, Film Content Planner, Hakuhodo, Japan

Joji Jacob, Co-founder & Creative Partner, BLKJ, Singapore

Healthcare Jury:

John Scott, Creative Director, Ward6, Singapore - Jury President

Flora Rhee, Managing Director, Havas Health & You, South Korea

Wendy Chan, Executive Creative Director, McCann Health, China

Justine Metcalfe, Founder & Creative Director, Head and Heart, Australia

Jason Chang, General Manager, Elite PR Group, Taiwan

Kazuko Tanaka, Community Producer, Founder Hakuhodo Working Mom's Link, Hakuhodo Inc., Japan

Parixit Bhattacharya, Managing Partner - Creative, TBWA\ Mumbai, India

Innovation Jury:

Joakim (jab) Borgström, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer, BBH, Singapore - Jury President

Yasuharu Sasaki, Head of Digital Creative and Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Malcolm Poynton, Global Chief Creative Officer, President Creative, Cheil Worldwide

Joji Jacob, Co-founder & Creative Partner, BLKJ, Singapore

Kent Boswell, National Director of Interactive, Traffik Group, Australia

Valerie Madon, Chief Creative Officer Asia, VMLY&R, Singapore

Wendy Chan, Executive Creative Director, McCann Health, China

Media Jury:

Mark Heap, CEO APAC, MediaCom - Jury President

Danni Dimitri, Strategy Director, Havas Media, Australia

Vaishali Verma, CEO, Initiative, India

Ami Qian, Managing Director, CARAT, China

Deric Wong, CEO, Omnicom Media Group, Hong Kong

Jacquline Pavich, Global Client Lead, Publicis Groupe, Singapore

Jacquie Bennett, Partner, Strategy Director, HeyYou, New Zealand

PR Jury: