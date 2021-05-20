Marketing News
Shangri-La Group launches family-centric brand Fam.ily

New offering aims to create experiences for multi-generational families and support customers on their parenting journeys.

A Solar System-themed suite.
A Solar System-themed suite.

Shangri-La Group has launched "family experience" brand Fam.ily that aims to create experiences for multi-generational families and support customers on their parenting journeys. The firm states that this new offering reflects Shangri-La’s Asian heritage and strong family culture, while it also reaffirms the brand’s commitment to evolving with customers to fulfil changing demands.

The Fam.ily brand logo comprises two parts: ‘fam’, the shortened word for ‘family’, and ‘ily’, the abbreviation for ‘I Love You’, connected by an infinity symbol. At the centre of the symbol is a heart-shaped knot, symbolising the love shared by family members and the strong ties that bind them, the company announced.

This summer, pilot Fam.ily programmes will be rolled out at four properties across Mainland China. Fam.ily will offer a mix of active and creative family experiences. Families can stay in themed family suites that have been designed to accommodate multigenerational groups.

Said Hui Kuok, chairman of Shangri-La Group. “With the launch of our new Fam.ily brand... we hope to deliver ... experiences that will bring families closer together."

To support customers in their parenting journeys, Fam.ily strives to facilitate learning and communication among parents by building a supportive community where they can connect and exchange experiences with one another through multiple channels, such as online chat groups and family events. Fam.ily also harnesses Shangri-La’s own insights by engaging thought leaders and experts in parenting and child development.

Shangri-La is supporting this launch with a UGC campaign on Weibo and Red that aims to showcase the bonds among family members. Followers are invited to post a short video capturing an authentic reaction from their family when hearing “I Love You” using the hashtag #香亲香爱我爱我家香亲香爱我爱我家 for the chance to win prizes.

