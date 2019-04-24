Search
Rebrand for Shangri-La's Jen chain includes bilingual logo
REBRANDING EXERCISES: A logo meant to be inclusive for both Chinese and English speakers anchors a full rebrand by Design Bridge Shanghai.
Apr 24, 2019
Industry rallies behind Sri Lanka
Impact on visitor numbers expected to be short-term.
Jan 2, 2019
Kerry Hotel Hong Kong: Keeping events high-end
The flagship property of the Kerry brand defines a new generation of business events.
Aug 31, 2016
DigitasLBi sets global table for Shangri-La dining loyalty programme
Vivid food and puns feature in the agency's first work since winning the business in March.
