Matthew Miller
1 day ago

Rebrand for Shangri-La's Jen chain includes bilingual logo

REBRANDING EXERCISES: A logo meant to be inclusive for both Chinese and English speakers anchors a full rebrand by Design Bridge Shanghai.

Jen, Shangri-La's chain of "upscale hotels aimed at adventurous urban travellers", has unveiled a rebranding as it—and the entire travel industry—looks ahead to a resumption of travel.

The key to the new design is a dual-language logo that combines the Chinese character 仁, translated as humaneness or benevolence, with the English brand name. Notably, the new logo also adds a mention of the parent company.


Set to roll out starting in July, the rebrand includes the new logo, a full visual identity, brand touchpoints and amenities, and a brand launch video that will play when guests enter their rooms. The companies say that the rebranding intends to capture "the true vibrancy of New Asia". 

Before and after


Tom Gilbert, ECD at Design Bridge Shanghai:

We wanted the new visual identity to capture the true vibrancy of JEN’s destinations across Asia’s most dynamic cities, as well as reflect the shifts in the hospitality sector and rise in Chinese tourism within an increasingly competitive hotel market. Re-branding from ‘Hotel Jen’ to ‘JEN by Shangri-La’ is a move that takes the brand beyond a physical place to a community of likeminded travellers, reassured they are in the safe hands of Asia’s leading hospitality group.”

Design Bridge said the symbol has also been used as a flexible supergraphic to give print and digital touchpoints the signature identity, and has also been used to create a bespoke typeface and a series of geometric patterns in a new colour palette inspired by the contemporary urban environment.



