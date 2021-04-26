Can you spot the changes in Shangri-La's new brand identity?

Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts has announced a refreshed brand logo that, according to the brand, "reflects the brand’s journey and evolution with its guests, while staying true to the brand roots".

Casual observers may be hard-pressed to spot the differences:

The 'S' mark has changed colour, taking on a golden hue that "evokes the warm glow of sunrise".

The typeface has been refined in a way that's meant to reflect Asian calligraphy and create a "connection to history and tradition".

In addition, the brand will forego the use of the words ‘Hotels and Resorts’ in the refreshed logo, a decision which it says recognises that "Shangri-La is more than a place, but a feeling and an experience that inspires personal moments of joy".

Here's the new logo in English and bilingual versions, plus a detail of one of the typeface changes:



For reference, here's the old logo (two left images) and an even older incarnation (two right images) that is still in place in some locations.



“Since our founding, Shangri-La has been known for our genuine and heartfelt care shown to guests and colleagues, hallmarks of our Asian heritage that make us unique and special to this day,” Hui Kuok, chairman of Shangri-La Group, said in a release. “We are not moving away from our core values, instead, this customer-centric approach signifies our commitment to strengthening the connection between our guests and our brand experience.”