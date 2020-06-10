group

WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
2 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.

A young eco warrior's sustainability pledge strikes the right notes
Jun 10, 2020
Ad Nut

Individual activism may help draw the attention of large corporates to looming eco disasters.

Agency Report Card 2019: MullenLowe
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

In a media world in flux, the agency adopted a flexible strategy as it has tried to recast itself amid a series of top management departures and account losses. See how MullenLowe performed.

Photos: Mercedes-Benz goes back to basics in C-Class launch
Nov 21, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

To break away from its luxury image, Mercedes-Benz launched its C-Class sedan models in Taichung with a pop-up gym.

Havas Media promotes new SEA chief
Oct 23, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Anita Nayyar takes the position in addition to her India duties.

Consistency the key behind Radisson Hotel Group’s brand overhaul
Sep 20, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Realigning its hotel groups under one master brand is the first big step in creating an experience-first hospitality brand for the future, says Eric de Neef.

