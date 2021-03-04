Advertising Marketing News
Fayola Douglas
1 day ago

Peugeot bids to move upmarket with brand refresh and global campaign

The new logo and campaign signify a new time for the Peugeot lion.

Peugeot: new logo is based on one used in the 1960s
Peugeot: new logo is based on one used in the 1960s

Peugeot, the French car brand, intends to communicate an "upmarket mood" through its latest campaign and refreshed logo and brand identity.

Talking about the repositioning of the brand Thierry Lonziano, global marketing director at Peugeot told Campaign: "The new logo embodies the upmarket mood of the brand."

The brief for the new branding, Lonziano said, was "really ambitious, as we said to the design team we wanted the logo Peugeot should always have had. A logo that should always be part of our story in the future. Highly qualitative, timeless and universal."

The new look has been launched with a campaign created by Open, the bespoke shop created for the brand by Omnicom, which picked up Peugeot's global creative account last year.

The headline spot, "Lions of our time", communicates the brand identity and features a range of people engaging in unusual experiences, including drinking tea underwater and floating above the sea.

Time moves both forwards and backwards in the ad with visuals of lions and the Peugeot 308 dotted throughout. It ends with the words "We are lions, the lions of our time."

Open created a new brand promise: "to turn everyone's time into quality time".

Eric Pierre, global chief creative officer for Open explained: "You are about to discover the new face of Peugeot. With the 'Lion of our time' campaign Peugeot is introducing its new visual identity while redefining a new brand territory, a new narrative and positioning itself as a brand of its time, in touch with its time."

The campaign, logo and brand identity all went live concurrently. Lonziano commented that in today's world it is difficult to just change one thing due to the many touchpoints in which consumers see the brand - including the vehicles, the website and dealerships. Peugeot felt the scheme of changes were necessary to communicate a cohesive message about the brand.

A lion's head is the focal point of the new logo - it is the first time in more than 50 years it has not depicted a lion rampant (standing upright). The similarities to Peugeot's 1960s logo, Lonziano said, came from a desire to embrace the brand's heritage. The logo was created in-house by Peugeot Design Lab and will be launched on the Peugeot 308. 

He added: "Clearly we wanted to design it in a modern way, looking towards the future with a digital native design. Its links the heritage and the future, if it looks like the logo of the 1960s it's good for us as consumers are looking for values, sincerity, accessibility and brand that express strength, confidence and have history.

Lonziano claimed the brand's new visual language reflected its electrification strategy. Peugeot's approach to electrification will see it offer an electrified variant of every one of its models by 2025, as opposed to having a specific range of electric vehicles. Customers will pick their model and then select a power source.

Every country in which Peugeot is present, including importers, will be using the campaign. A "very visual campaign" is planned with lots of OOH, digital and social media.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

2 Spikes Grand Prix and special awards announced

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

3 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

4 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

5 Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

6 Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

7 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

8 How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

9 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

10 'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

Related Articles

How brands should deal with backlash
Marketing
Feb 18, 2021
Eularie Saldanha

How brands should deal with backlash

Milk tea: a new marketing strategy for Chinese brands
News
Aug 25, 2020
Carol Huang

Milk tea: a new marketing strategy for Chinese brands

Kia Motors revamps logo, brand tagline
Advertising
Jan 7, 2021
Matthew Miller

Kia Motors revamps logo, brand tagline

NETS 'brand refresh' is a whitewash
Marketing
Jan 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

NETS 'brand refresh' is a whitewash

Just Published

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership
Marketing
23 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

EXCLUSIVE: APAC CEO Amrita Randhawa has relinquished her China responsibilities to two new leaders, Benjamin Condit and Linda Lin.

Pinterest unveils new tools and insights for marketers
Advertising
23 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Pinterest unveils new tools and insights for marketers

Major takeaways from the platform’s first global advertiser summit.

Crash Course: How to develop a content strategy
Marketing
23 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Crash Course: How to develop a content strategy

You know content should be a key part of your overall brand strategy, but where do you start? This course explains the key steps you should take to ensure an effective content journey.

The unlimited potential of live storytelling in sports marketing
Marketing
1 day ago
Lizi Hamer

The unlimited potential of live storytelling in ...

Brands like Standard Chartered, Uber Eats and Mastercard achieve impact by marrying human emotions with the unpredictability and excitement of live sports.