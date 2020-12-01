Advertising Digital Media PR News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

Omnicom agencies win 19 Greater China AOY awards

Independent shops led by Leo Digital, SG and Tomorrow outshine larger rivals in 2020 awards.

Clockwise from top left: SG, Leo Digital Network (photo from 2019), UM, Switching-Time
Clockwise from top left: SG, Leo Digital Network (photo from 2019), UM, Switching-Time

Omnicom Group (OMG)-owned creative shop BBDO won 13 awards in the Greater China 2020 Agency of The Year awards, highlighted by a near sweep in the people/team awards, even as its creative units across China and Taiwan won bronzes. Elsewhere, another Omnicom agency, TBWA, also had a strong showing, scooping six metals, including Hong Kong SAR Creative Agency of the Year and Digital Agency of the Year golds.

> See the complete Greater China winner list <

> See all 2020 Agency of the Year Awards coverage <

In the headline regional awards, the Greater China Creative Agency of the Year title went to SG, while the top digital award was retained by Leo Digital. UM took the Greater China Media Agency of the Year award. Switching Time won the Greater China PR Agency of the Year award.

Among the homegrown agencies, Leo Digital made a deep impact, winning six awards this year, including golds for China Digital Agency of the Year, Greater China Brand Experience Agency of the Year and a people/team win for Greater China Agency Head of the Year. It also got a silver for Greater China Marketing Agency of the Year.  

This performance from BBDO marked a sharp step up from 2019, when the agency won just five awards, while fellow Omnicom agency TBWA's haul was just one more than 12 months ago. While BBDO did retain the Hong Kong creative prize, it slipped from silver to bronze in China for the same award. It also gained heft by winning golds for Greater China Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year and Production Company of the Year, in 2020. 

In the Hong Kong market, meanwhile, TBWA retained the gold it won last year for creative agency, even as it stormed to the top in the digital agency category. OMD won gold for media agency of the year, as Golin and Sinclar won joint silver medals in PR, where no gold was awarded.  

Publicis-owned Starcom won two key awards in Taiwan, bagging digital and media agency golds, even as its only other metal was a bronze in Greater China best culture. In Taiwan's Creative Agency awards, no golds were won, instead Dentsu Dentsu One Taipei and Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan won joint silvers. 

These awards were among the seven won by the Dentsu group this year overall, even if the network failed to land any key metals in the Greater China awards. It did, however, win a pair of silvers for Taiwan's creative awards, as mentioned, and a couple more in the Brand Experience Agency of the Year categories, as well as two bronzes for digital and specialist agency awards. Its strong performance in the people and team categories in 2019 was overshadowed by BBDO and Leo Digital Network this year. 

In the PR awards, Switching-Time retained its gold for China PR agency of the Year, while Golin won silvers in Hong Kong and Taiwan.   

Other key gold winners in 2020 include:

  • DDB Group Hong Kong / McDonald's for Greater China Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
  • BBDO Greater China for best culture 
  • Artefact China for Greater China Consultancy of the Year 
  • Tomorrow for Greater China Independent Agency of the Year 
  • Two golds for TBWA China for Greater China Integrated Marketing Agency and Production Company 
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

1 How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

2 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

3 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

4 Southeast Asia AOY winners revealed

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

5 Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

6 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

7 For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China

8 See the Greater China winners

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

9 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Japan / Korea

10 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Japan / Korea

Related Articles

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China

Agency of the Year Awards 2020
Advertising
Nov 26, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Asia Pacific and Network
Advertising
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Asia Pacific and ...

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia
Advertising
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

Just Published

Dior's localisation strategy in China pays dividends
Marketing
2 hours ago
Chenyue Fu

Dior's localisation strategy in China pays dividends

Through its efforts to localise in China, the Christian Dior group recorded $21.6 billion in revenue during the first half of 2020, with 12% organic growth.

It's time to stand up to bad behaviour
Media
2 hours ago
Sue Unerman

It's time to stand up to bad behaviour

We should nurture a workplace culture where people can call out inappropriate actions with the aim that everyone feels that they belong and can therefore fulfil their potential

Audi Q2 takes users on a drive through Instagram filter
Advertising
2 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Audi Q2 takes users on a drive through Instagram filter

The idea has been conceptualised by BBH India

DDB Mudra Group's CEO on the secrets of their new business success
Advertising
2 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

DDB Mudra Group's CEO on the secrets of their new ...

Aditya Kanthy explains the agency's approach to new business wins, the opportunity 2020 provides for diversity, and more.