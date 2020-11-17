Digital Marketing News
Rahul Sachitanand
15 hours ago

OMG sends sports unit Fuse onto the pitch in APAC

Fuse's former strategy director, Jonathan Drakes, will helm the sports and entertainment practice in the region, with Tuborg signed up as first client.

Jonathan Drakes will head Fuse, OMG's sports and entertainment practice, in APAC. (OMG)
Jonathan Drakes will head Fuse, OMG's sports and entertainment practice, in APAC. (OMG)

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has expanded Fuse, its sport and entertainment practice, across Asia-Pacific. Headquartered in Singapore, the Fuse team will serve clients in the region across sport, esports and music.

In APAC, the service will be led by Jonathan Drakes, who helped grow Fuse’s international business out of the UK as its strategy director. He will be based in Singapore and will report to Tony Harradine, CEO of OMG APAC and Louise Johnson, CEO of Fuse.

Fuse in APAC will build on the established Fuse network in the UK and across EMEA, where clients include PepsiCo, Nissan, HSBC, Google and Vodafone. The company says this clients in both regions will benefit from the scale and specialist local expertise of a globally integrated practice.


Launched amidst a pandemic that has put virtually all events on hold, the flag-off for Fuse in Asia was delayed, Drakes told Campaign Asia-Pacific. "We used the time to better understand the industry that was fast-changing," he adds. "Asia is an important part of our global ambitions." Fuse has also appointed a country lead in China, Susan Suo, and is actively recruiting one in India. 

Fuse in Asia will work closely with OMG's agencies as well as strike out on its own for business. According to Drakes, the key driver for Fuse here is to ensure sports and entertainment marketing is "more digital, countable and performance-driven". Sports and entertainment efforts should be thought of as an integrated part of an overall media solution rather than as a standalone offering, he added.  

In Asia, the way Fuse will look at its business will be different from operations in Europe and North America. For one, a lot of international brands and sports bodies (FIFA, IOC, NBA and the like) aim to push into markets such as China and South Korea, where consumers are familiar with sports. Fuse will work with the wider OMG network to tap these opportunities. 

However, Drakes contends there are opportunities to work with Asian brands and scale up their sports-marketing initiatives. In addition, Fuse will also work in areas such as esports where China and southeast Asia have taken the lead globally. In terms of competitors for Fuse, Drakes said the unit goes up against management consultancies, other networks and traditional sports marketers. 

There is currently a gap between the scale and scope of digital opportunities offered by rights-holders and the proportion of overall media investment brands are putting towards digital campaigns, reckons Drakes. The industry is acutely aware of this, and the transformation has been catalysed by the pandemic. "In APAC we are exceptionally well placed to help our clients maximise their platforms digitally through our integration with OMG, and globally we are actively supporting the efforts of major sports organisations to evolve their offering," he said.   

Johnson added, “The global sport and entertainment rights and media market is evolving at a phenomenal rate, driven by expanding fan bases and new digital media platforms. This presents fantastic opportunity across APAC and EMEA for agencies that can quickly adapt, at scale."

Fuse APAC's founding client is Tuborg (Carlsberg Group), which has a five-year relationship with the agency. During this time Fuse helped create and grow ‘Tuborg Open’, a music platform that has seen the beer brand collaborate with international artists such as Major Lazer, Chainsmokers, Badshah, Li Yuchun and Z.Tao. 

Said Harradine, “Our new model for Fuse will enable us to maximise the effectiveness of our clients’ sponsorships by constructing integrated digital solutions that deliver tangible business return on quicker timescales for brands across the group."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

3 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

4 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

5 Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

8 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

9 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Dentsu reports 14.2% revenue decline, profits down nearly 25%

10 Dentsu reports 14.2% revenue decline, profits down nearly 25%

Related Articles

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC
Digital
Oct 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

OMG names APAC communication officer from Publicis
Media
Jan 3, 2020
Matthew Miller

OMG names APAC communication officer from Publicis

OMG names CEO for China
Media
Feb 20, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

OMG names CEO for China

Social distancing be damned in Tuborg's Vietnam campaign
Advertising
Jul 3, 2020
Ad Nut

Social distancing be damned in Tuborg's Vietnam ...

Just Published

BBC.com gets AI-powered synthetic voice to ‘read’ articles
Media
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

BBC.com gets AI-powered synthetic voice to ‘read’ ...

Partners with Microsoft to create the new voice and AI software

TikTok links up with Horizon Media in first US agency partnership
Media
4 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

TikTok links up with Horizon Media in first US ...

The arrangement is a nod to the platform’s growing importance to US brands.

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company
Digital
15 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give ...

In an interview with Campaign, the global CEOs of Geometry and VMLY&R explain the thinking behind the new venture, which forms part of Mark Read's broader plan to make commerce a "powerhouse capability" within WPP.

8 best practices for successful email marketing
Digital
15 hours ago
Victoria Perera

8 best practices for successful email marketing

Permission to email your customer is a valuable privilege, as email remains one of the most powerful forms of communication. A senior digital consultant with Archetype provides eight guidelines to make sure you use that position effectively—and don't abuse it.