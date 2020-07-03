tuborg

OMG sends sports unit Fuse onto the pitch in APAC
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Fuse's former strategy director, Jonathan Drakes, will helm the sports and entertainment practice in the region, with Tuborg signed up as first client.

Social distancing be damned in Tuborg's Vietnam campaign
Jul 3, 2020
Ad Nut

Interactive video from Happiness Saigon improves as more people watch the same screen together.

MediaWorks kicks off: Tuborg revealed as client
Jun 5, 2014
Byravee Iyer

BALI - The 2014 edition of MediaWorks, launched last night by chairperson Torie Henderson of Omnicom, will see 11 teams of rising stars work on a brief for Carlsberg's Tuborg brand during an intense four-day workshop alongside industry mentors.

