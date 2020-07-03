Search
tuborg
2 days ago
OMG sends sports unit Fuse onto the pitch in APAC
Fuse's former strategy director, Jonathan Drakes, will helm the sports and entertainment practice in the region, with Tuborg signed up as first client.
Jul 3, 2020
Social distancing be damned in Tuborg's Vietnam campaign
Interactive video from Happiness Saigon improves as more people watch the same screen together.
Jun 5, 2014
MediaWorks kicks off: Tuborg revealed as client
BALI - The 2014 edition of MediaWorks, launched last night by chairperson Torie Henderson of Omnicom, will see 11 teams of rising stars work on a brief for Carlsberg's Tuborg brand during an intense four-day workshop alongside industry mentors.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins