sports
Drop the ‘girl power’ shtick when marketing women’s sport
Now, more than ever, brands must help to normalise women’s sport.
AC Milan's mission to redefine the sport experience
The club's chief revenue officer discusses its partnership with JAY-Z's Roc Nation, its new stadium, and accelerating brand transformation amid global crises.
While many live sports are still paused, your sports strategy shouldn't be
"Historically in times of crisis, sports have played a vital role in healing and unifying."
How is COVID-19 affecting sporting content and ad spend?
In the world of sports content and marketing, it's clear who the winners and losers are.
Supportive actions and messages for China pay off for football clubs
During the COVID-19 crisis in China, clubs made donations, sent best wishes and even placed encouraging messages on their jerseys, earning appreciation and engagement from Chinese fans.
How sports luxury became an inevitable evolution
As luxury and sports brands increasingly team up, we look at how luxury is losing its barriers and being redefined by new ideals, particularly those of younger and Asian consumers.
