The fandoms marketers need to know about
Mixing empathy with entertainment is key to driving purpose and social engagement in the post-Covid era as these groups show us, says the head of an Asian-based cultural marketing firm.
Entertainment winners: Cannes Lions 2018
Cummins & Partners' 'Stop the Horror' and GREYnJ United's 'Friendshit' take home Entertainment Golds for APAC.
Mining a deep content library for marketing
iQIYI entertains 540 million Chinese netizens and demand is growing. With it comes even more integrative entertainment marketing opportunities.
Mobile ads to overtake wired-internet ads by 2019 in China: PwC
Highlight from PwC's Global Entertainment and Media Outlook for 2017 through 2021.
Singapore-based fund to accelerate new content models, media technology
Founders of Aurora Media Capital hope to shake things up in the media and entertainment space.
PCCW Media’s Viu continues aggressive expansion with Singapore debut
SINGAPORE - With Korean content as a main draw, PCCW Media Group has launched its over-the-top (OTT) service Viu in Singapore three months after launching in Hong Kong, continuing its expansion ambitions in the region.
