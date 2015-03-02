fuse

OMG sends sports unit Fuse onto the pitch in APAC
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

OMG sends sports unit Fuse onto the pitch in APAC

Fuse's former strategy director, Jonathan Drakes, will helm the sports and entertainment practice in the region, with Tuborg signed up as first client.

Celebs, brands and social media
Mar 2, 2015
Anathea Ruys

Celebs, brands and social media

Getting celebrities to endorse your brand via their social media platforms can be an amazing boon. But not all celebrities are scrupulous with their disclosures. Should brands and agencies insist? Or does the onus lie with the celeb? Anathea Ruys, head of Fuse Asia-Pacific, shares her thoughts.

Ben Heyhoe Flint to leave OMG's Fuse to helm own initiative
Jul 10, 2013
Emily Tan

Ben Heyhoe Flint to leave OMG's Fuse to helm own initiative

SINGAPORE - Ben Heyhoe Flint will be leaving his role as Asia-Pacific head of Fuse, Omnicom Media Group's branded entertainment and sponsorship arm in August, to run his own venture, Asia Sponsorship News (ASN).

Omnicom Media Group launches branded content agency Fuse in Malaysia
Dec 10, 2012
Emily Tan

Omnicom Media Group launches branded content agency Fuse in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - OMG has launched its branded content and sponsorship agency, Fuse, in Malaysia.

McDonald's Australia launches Spotify Facebook app
Jul 23, 2012
Staff Reporters

McDonald's Australia launches Spotify Facebook app

SYDNEY - McDonald's and social-media agency OMD Fuse, which specialises in sponsorship, branded entertainment and content creation, have launched a Spotify application via the fast-food brand's Facebook page.

Fuse taps YouTube for Acuvue branded content campaign
May 5, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

Fuse taps YouTube for Acuvue branded content campaign

ASIA-PACIFIC - Fuse Asia-Pacific has launched a targeted and innovative campaign for contact lens brand Acuvue, owned by Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, on several YouTube channels across the region.

