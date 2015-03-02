fuse
OMG sends sports unit Fuse onto the pitch in APAC
Fuse's former strategy director, Jonathan Drakes, will helm the sports and entertainment practice in the region, with Tuborg signed up as first client.
Celebs, brands and social media
Getting celebrities to endorse your brand via their social media platforms can be an amazing boon. But not all celebrities are scrupulous with their disclosures. Should brands and agencies insist? Or does the onus lie with the celeb? Anathea Ruys, head of Fuse Asia-Pacific, shares her thoughts.
Ben Heyhoe Flint to leave OMG's Fuse to helm own initiative
SINGAPORE - Ben Heyhoe Flint will be leaving his role as Asia-Pacific head of Fuse, Omnicom Media Group's branded entertainment and sponsorship arm in August, to run his own venture, Asia Sponsorship News (ASN).
Omnicom Media Group launches branded content agency Fuse in Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR - OMG has launched its branded content and sponsorship agency, Fuse, in Malaysia.
McDonald's Australia launches Spotify Facebook app
SYDNEY - McDonald's and social-media agency OMD Fuse, which specialises in sponsorship, branded entertainment and content creation, have launched a Spotify application via the fast-food brand's Facebook page.
Fuse taps YouTube for Acuvue branded content campaign
ASIA-PACIFIC - Fuse Asia-Pacific has launched a targeted and innovative campaign for contact lens brand Acuvue, owned by Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, on several YouTube channels across the region.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins