Mediabrands sweeps up Dyson global media planning and buying

Dyson, the appliance brand, has appointed Mediabrands to handle global media planning, buying and paid search.

IPG emerged the winner from a review that kicked off in the spring, with Mindshare defending its eight-year incumbency on the business.

A Dyson spokesman confirmed that IPG would formally take over the account on April 1 following a handover period.

Reportedly worth £120 million (US$159 million) at the time of the previous review, Dyson’s spend has now grown to a total in the region of $600 million.

It is believed that, in the UK, IPG is planning to assemble a bespoke team rather than house the account within either UM or Initiative.

MediaSense assisted with the review.