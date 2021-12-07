Advertising Media News
Daniel Farey-Jones
7 hours ago

Mediabrands sweeps up Dyson global media planning and buying

Account, worth $600 million, will transfer from Mindshare in Q1 2022.

Dyson: Mindshare was the eight-year incumbent on the business
Dyson: Mindshare was the eight-year incumbent on the business

Dyson, the appliance brand, has appointed Mediabrands to handle global media planning, buying and paid search.

IPG emerged the winner from a review that kicked off in the spring, with Mindshare defending its eight-year incumbency on the business.

A Dyson spokesman confirmed that IPG would formally take over the account on April 1 following a handover period.

Reportedly worth £120 million (US$159 million) at the time of the previous review, Dyson’s spend has now grown to a total in the region of $600 million.

It is believed that, in the UK, IPG is planning to assemble a bespoke team rather than house the account within either UM or Initiative.

MediaSense assisted with the review.

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

1 Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

2 Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

3 Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

4 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

5 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

6 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

7 In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

8 Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

Ogilvy Consulting launches sustainability practice with Andy Wilson as head

9 Ogilvy starts sustainability practice; Andy Wilson to lead

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

Mediabrands appoints new Philippines CEO
Advertising
Oct 11, 2021
Staff Reporters

Mediabrands appoints new Philippines CEO

Cigna consolidates global marketing business with IPG
Marketing
May 24, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Cigna consolidates global marketing business with IPG

Mediabrands and Vice Media Group ink global creative partnership
Media
May 12, 2021
Staff Reporters

Mediabrands and Vice Media Group ink global ...

TikTok and Mediabrands launch global creator partnership
Digital
Apr 6, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

TikTok and Mediabrands launch global creator ...

Just Published

Consumers ‘will want to know environmental impact of ads’, research claims
Advertising
7 hours ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

Consumers ‘will want to know environmental impact ...

Dentsu and Microsoft Advertising urge brands to communicate sustainability measures.

Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year
Advertising
7 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks ...

'Work Your World' is an initiative that allows Publicis employees to work from another city where the company has an office for up to six weeks every year.

Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY
Advertising
16 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY

WPP agencies Ogilvy and Mindshare mark their return to AOY with 22 award wins for Southeast Asia, while TBWA retains the region's Creative Agency of the Year title.

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

See the complete winner list for the Southeast Asia region in the 2021 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.