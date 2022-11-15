IPG Mediabrands to offer clients net-zero media buying

IPG Mediabrands has formed a new partnership aimed at measuring and reducing the carbon footprint of digital advertising. Working with Scope3, a company that specialises in media supply chain emissions, Mediabrands' clients will be offered the ability to measure, offset and reduce their CO2 levels from digital ad activity.

Mediabrands will now be able to use Scope3's emissions data for every digital ad impression to provide measurement and reporting services while still also using its own existing media consumption carbon calculator.

It will also offer Scope3’s Green Media Products, which factor factor the cost of carbon into the price of advertising to give brands carbon-neutral alternatives for campaign activations.

In a release, the media agency noted that brands are increasingly leaning on agency partners to cut emissions resulting from digital advertising. Mediabrands says it plans to engage the digital supply chain to promote lower emission ad delivery paths and will ultimately "shift media investment to partners that demonstrate a commitment to continuous emissions reductions."

“Our partnership with Scope3 is one of many commitments Mediabrands is making to take intentional steps in support of climate action as part of our broader Media for Good efforts. For action to be taken, access to accurate data and reporting is an essential first step," says Mediabrands global CEO Eileen Kiernan. "Scope3 provides critical insights and information that enable us to make smarter, cleaner investment choices.”