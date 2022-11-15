Media PR News
Staff Reporters
Nov 15, 2022

IPG Mediabrands to offer clients net-zero media buying

Partnering with emissions data standard company Scope3, Mediabrands agencies will help clients measure, compensate and reduce emissions from the digital advertising supply chain.

IPG Mediabrands to offer clients net-zero media buying

IPG Mediabrands has formed a new partnership aimed at measuring and reducing the carbon footprint of digital advertising. Working with Scope3, a company that specialises in media supply chain emissions, Mediabrands' clients will be offered the ability to measure, offset and reduce their CO2 levels from digital ad activity. 

Mediabrands will now be able to use Scope3's emissions data for every digital ad impression to provide measurement and reporting services while still also using its own existing media consumption carbon calculator.

It will also offer Scope3’s Green Media Products, which factor factor the cost of carbon into the price of advertising to give brands carbon-neutral alternatives for campaign activations.

In a release, the media agency noted that brands are increasingly leaning on agency partners to cut emissions resulting from digital advertising. Mediabrands says it plans to engage the digital supply chain to promote lower emission ad delivery paths and will ultimately "shift media investment to partners that demonstrate a commitment to continuous emissions reductions."

“Our partnership with Scope3 is one of many commitments Mediabrands is making to take intentional steps in support of climate action as part of our broader Media for Good efforts. For action to be taken, access to accurate data and reporting is an essential first step," says Mediabrands global CEO Eileen Kiernan. "Scope3 provides critical insights and information that enable us to make smarter, cleaner investment choices.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

‘Meritocracy and equity are not interchangeable’: Mediabrands DEI head
Marketing
Dec 10, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

‘Meritocracy and equity are not interchangeable’: ...

Mediabrands sweeps up Dyson global media planning and buying
Advertising
Dec 7, 2021
Daniel Farey-Jones

Mediabrands sweeps up Dyson global media planning ...

Mediabrands appoints new Philippines CEO
Advertising
Oct 11, 2021
Staff Reporters

Mediabrands appoints new Philippines CEO

Chinese social platforms are more child-safe than their Western counterparts: report
Digital
Sep 29, 2022
Staff Reporters

Chinese social platforms are more child-safe than ...

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
7 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.