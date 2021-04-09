Digital Marketing Media News The Work
Staff Reporters
7 hours ago

K-pop group SuperM debut Prudential-sponsored single 'We Do'

Insurance firm struck a partnership with the South Korean supergroup earlier this year to collaborate on wellness-oriented campaigns and activations.

SuperM
SuperM

SuperM has kicked off its partnership with life insurer Prudential with the launch of a new single and music video, entitled 'We Do'.

The single, which debuts Friday (April 9) at 7pm Korea Standard Time, is the first piece of work to emerge from Prudential's partnership with SuperM which it struck earlier this year.

The single was created by SuperM's record label SM Entertainment and Prudential's agency R/GA Singapore, which aided with the lyrics, choreography and production.

The launch will be followed by a social media campaign, in which SuperM’s members will host wellness activities such as dance challenges on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. The first 'We Do Dance' challenge goes live on Saturday (April 10) and SuperM members will view shortlisted video submissions.

The campaign is going live from today across 10 Southeast Asian markets: Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Philippines, Cambodia and Vietnam.

The partnership between Prudential and SuperM centres around wellness, and finding ways to motivate people across Asia to lead healthier lives and achieve better wellness, as the Covid-19 pandemic has caused countries across the globe to go into prolonged lockdowns, leading to a spike in loneliness, social isolation, and lower fitness levels.

Prudential's chief marketing and consumer officer Anthony Shaw said the 'We Do Dance' series forms part of the insurer's "commitment to helping people get the most out of life"

"We want to inspire the young and young at heart to get healthy and have fun doing it," he said.

The 'We Do Dance' concept was formulated by R/GA Singapore. Managing director Dorothy Peng said: "Our partnership with Prudential has always been a fulfilling one, and this partnership was an exhilarating challenge of building connected human experiences that we’re uniquely geared to meet. Not many can say that they’ve created a new hit single and music video with a K-pop phenomenon, so we’re very glad to be able to make this happen together with Prudential."

SuperM was formed in 2019 by SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Group, bringing together seven members from top K-pop groups.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

1 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

2 Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

Ferrero unwraps global media review

3 Ferrero unwraps global media review

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

4 Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

Big field of agencies set to line up for Unilever media review

5 Agencies line up for Unilever media review

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

7 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

In-house or external agency? How about neither?

8 In-house or external agency? How about neither?

UM hires Dentsu's Lawrence Wan as first China CEO

9 UM hires Dentsu's Lawrence Wan as first China CEO

Joke’s on you: The best April Fool’s gags from brands

10 Joke’s on you: The best April Fool’s gags from brands

Related Articles

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact
Advertising
Jan 4, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

The SuperM effect: How Prudential Asia's CMO is racing to sign up younger consumers
Digital
Jan 18, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

The SuperM effect: How Prudential Asia's CMO is ...

R/GA Tokyo appoints Kei Shimada as managing director
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

R/GA Tokyo appoints Kei Shimada as managing director

Could R/GA be the innovation frontrunner of the marketing industry?
Digital
Mar 10, 2021
Staff Reporters

Could R/GA be the innovation frontrunner of the ...

Just Published

Brands see Chinese seniors becoming active digital users
Data
13 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Brands see Chinese seniors becoming active digital ...

Latest Wavemaker report on China's "silver economy" finds a rise in smart products and digital campaigns are connecting with older generations.

Hakuhodo drives on through the storm
Advertising
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Hakuhodo drives on through the storm

AGENCY REPORT CARD: Despite facing severe challenges from a drop in client spend, Hakuhodo forged on with workplace reforms and stronger investments in community, sustainability and innovation.

Crash Course: How to avoid greenwashing
Marketing
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Crash Course: How to avoid greenwashing

To mark Earth Month, we bring you five tips on how to communicate with consumers about sustainability in an authentic way, and to protect your brand from being accused of greenwashing.

Not your ordinary photo booth
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Not your ordinary photo booth

INSPIRATION STATION: Korea's acclaimed 'Life Photo Studio' now allows Hong Kongers to strike a pose in 30 different photo booths to fit any mood.