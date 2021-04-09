K-pop group SuperM debut Prudential-sponsored single 'We Do'

SuperM has kicked off its partnership with life insurer Prudential with the launch of a new single and music video, entitled 'We Do'.

The single, which debuts Friday (April 9) at 7pm Korea Standard Time, is the first piece of work to emerge from Prudential's partnership with SuperM which it struck earlier this year.

The single was created by SuperM's record label SM Entertainment and Prudential's agency R/GA Singapore, which aided with the lyrics, choreography and production.

The launch will be followed by a social media campaign, in which SuperM’s members will host wellness activities such as dance challenges on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. The first 'We Do Dance' challenge goes live on Saturday (April 10) and SuperM members will view shortlisted video submissions.

The campaign is going live from today across 10 Southeast Asian markets: Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Philippines, Cambodia and Vietnam.

The partnership between Prudential and SuperM centres around wellness, and finding ways to motivate people across Asia to lead healthier lives and achieve better wellness, as the Covid-19 pandemic has caused countries across the globe to go into prolonged lockdowns, leading to a spike in loneliness, social isolation, and lower fitness levels.

Prudential's chief marketing and consumer officer Anthony Shaw said the 'We Do Dance' series forms part of the insurer's "commitment to helping people get the most out of life"

"We want to inspire the young and young at heart to get healthy and have fun doing it," he said.

The 'We Do Dance' concept was formulated by R/GA Singapore. Managing director Dorothy Peng said: "Our partnership with Prudential has always been a fulfilling one, and this partnership was an exhilarating challenge of building connected human experiences that we’re uniquely geared to meet. Not many can say that they’ve created a new hit single and music video with a K-pop phenomenon, so we’re very glad to be able to make this happen together with Prudential."

SuperM was formed in 2019 by SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Group, bringing together seven members from top K-pop groups.