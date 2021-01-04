Advertising Digital Marketing Media News
Rahul Sachitanand
2 days ago

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

Life insurer and music supergroup have launched a joint campaign and will hold events to motivate people to lead healthier lives.

Formed in 2019 by SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Group, SuperM brings together seven members from top K-pop groups.
Here's more evidence that old-world brands are finding new ways to communicate with their consumers. In this case, it is Prudential Corporation Asia (Prudential), with a 145-year old heritage, that has become the first regional life insurer in Asia Pacific to partner to ride the Korean pop (K-pop) supergroup SuperM. 

As part of their contract, the two entities launched a new campaign, 'We do well together', to encourage people across Asia to stay well and healthy, and have fun doing it. Throughout 2021, Prudential and SuperM will hold a series of events to motivate people to lead healthier lives and achieve better wellness. Prudential will announce more details of the activities in the next few months.

“Prudential and SuperM share a common goal. We want to promote the importance of staying fit and healthy, especially during these times," said Prudential Corporation Asia chief executive Nic Nicandrou. “This campaign focused on health and wellness reflects our continued commitment to putting our customers at the heart of our business.” 

The members of SuperM stated that they share a common mission with Prudential to help improve people’s wellness and drive optimism in good and bad times. "Through [the campaign], we call on everybody to put in the same energy and spirit as ‘We do’ to achieve our life goals together,” the group said.

Prudential is a life insurer with operations spanning 13 markets in Asia, covering Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. 

