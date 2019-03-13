prudential

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

Life insurer and music supergroup have launched a joint campaign and will hold events to motivate people to lead healthier lives.

Prudential uses true-life survivor story in new campaign
Mar 13, 2019
Jingjing Ma

Prudential uses true-life survivor story in new campaign

A five-minute film by creative agency Kymechow tells the story of Hong Kong actress Mandy Lam's fight with breast cancer.

Prudential: targeting people that 'DO' since 2019
Jan 3, 2019
Ad Nut

Prudential: targeting people that 'DO' since 2019

The firm's Asia arm becomes the latest insurance company to release new messaging emphasising positive action and optimism.

To prevent cancer, just touch this special piece of wood
Jul 26, 2018
Ad Nut

To prevent cancer, just touch this special piece of wood

A new brand offering ridiculous cancer-preventing products in Malaysia was actually a campaign for Prudential Assurance by Bonsey Jaden.

Prudential Hong Kong ramps up personalised healthcare programmes
Aug 24, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Prudential Hong Kong ramps up personalised healthcare programmes

Prudential's new DNA-based plan claims to help consumers identify risks for silent killer diseases.

Prudential parkour sequence turns up gold medal heat
Jun 14, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Prudential parkour sequence turns up gold medal heat

Prudential Malaysia takes on its role as the official sponsor of SEA Games 2017.

