prudential
Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact
Life insurer and music supergroup have launched a joint campaign and will hold events to motivate people to lead healthier lives.
Prudential uses true-life survivor story in new campaign
A five-minute film by creative agency Kymechow tells the story of Hong Kong actress Mandy Lam's fight with breast cancer.
Prudential: targeting people that 'DO' since 2019
The firm's Asia arm becomes the latest insurance company to release new messaging emphasising positive action and optimism.
To prevent cancer, just touch this special piece of wood
A new brand offering ridiculous cancer-preventing products in Malaysia was actually a campaign for Prudential Assurance by Bonsey Jaden.
Prudential Hong Kong ramps up personalised healthcare programmes
Prudential's new DNA-based plan claims to help consumers identify risks for silent killer diseases.
Prudential parkour sequence turns up gold medal heat
Prudential Malaysia takes on its role as the official sponsor of SEA Games 2017.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins