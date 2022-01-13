Advertising Digital Marketing The Work
SG dollar bills tell tales thanks to AR filter

AD NUT's LETDOWN OF THE WEEK: For Prudential Singapore, VaynerMedia and Dude.sg created an AR filter that makes currency converse. Unfortunately, it doesn't have much of interest to say.

Prudential Singapore has launched a campaign called #PRUMoneyTalks, which aims toward “raising awareness on how people use their money, how this has an impact on themselves and the initiatives that they may choose to place their money in”.

To do this, partner agency VaynerMedia created an AR filter that “brings Singapore dollar notes to life”. Simply open the filter on Instagram or Facebook, scan a $2, $5, $10 or $50 dollar note, and see a short, animated story unfold around the theme of each note. Ad Nut thinks it sounds promising.

Ad Nut promptly raided wallets in the household for samples of each dollar note and downloaded the filter. Imagine Ad Nut’s surprise when each ‘animated story’ that unfolded upon Ad Nut’s mobile screen was essentially a not-so-subtle ad. Ad Nut was hoping to learn about the history behind each note, but the exhausting copy that led to a Prudential callout at the end made sure that Ad Nut didn’t.

For example, the copy that accompanies the $50-dollar note goes something like this: “Singapore is a diverse nation as exemplified by its diverse ethnicities and cultures. Your funds can be diversified too. Learn how Prudential can help with that.”

This is one of those common scenarios in the advertising world, where an idea supersedes the execution of an idea. Thus we end up with something that may be neat, but provides no real value. Thanks Prudential, but Ad Nut shall stick to rosy-cheeked blush filters on Instagram.


 
Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

