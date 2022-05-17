Advertising Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

Prudential and RGA pair up to challenge family unit norms

The insurance company wants every kind of family—beyond traditional nuclear units—to feel like they’re deserving of protection.

Close your eyes and picture an ad for insurance protection for families. Chances are a traditional nuclear family pops to mind. Prudential—with the help of RGA—is trying to challenge that with the help of RGA.

‘Made for Every Family’ is a new campaign that showcases diverse family units whether nuclear, extended, cohabiting, or adoptive. The idea is that every family deserves to be insurance-protected regardless of make-up. A digital platform was created so that users can create various family avatars called Famvatar (Ad Nut thinks this is awkwardly named) made up of customised facial features, skin and hair colours, and outfits. Users can then create a sticker pack based on their family avatars (Ad Nut refuses to use the term Famvatar, apologies).

Perhaps because of Singapore’s stringent laws on homosexuality, the promotional video above only features heterosexual couples.

CREDITS

CREATIVE

Shing Chew, Group Creative Director
Shingo Ohno, Creative Director
Syahid Nordin, Senior Copywriter
Cheryl Seah, Senior Art Director
Nate Cover, Senior Art Director
Hannah Parsons, Art Director
Joseph Fraquelli, Visual Designer
Yuriko Virginia, Visual Designer
Windra Pradipta, Video Editor
Matthew McGregor, Creative Director
Seamus Higgins, VP Chief Creative Officer, APAC
Monni Qian, Visual Designer
Justin Phang, Creative Director
Simon Tan, Video Editor

STRATEGY

Brady Ambler, Executive Strategy Director
Roana Brito, Strategy Director
Jessie Wu, Associate Strategy Director

DESIGN & TECH

Rollen Gomes, Technology Director
Joe Chung, Creative Technologist
Stephanie Kwok, Experience Designer
Daulat Rachmanto Tino, Software Engineer
DavidAlfa Sunarna, Associate Technology Director
Febrian Syah, Software Engineer
Luthfia Fitriani, QA Engineer
Osied Shawahin, Senior Experience Designer

PRODUCTION & CLIENT SERVICES

Priscilia Liew, Senior Producer
Daryl Goh, Group Account Director
Magdalene Fong, Senior Digital Producer
Kyle Belcher, Executive Content Producer
Marianne Whitman, Group Production Director
Graham van der Westhuizen, Client Services Director
Felix Rompis, Executive Client Services Director
Sukaimi Sukri, Senior Producer

PRODUCTION PARTNERS

Triton Films, Video Production
Garbanzo TV, 3D Art
Republic Studios, Pose Production

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

3 Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

4 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

5 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

6 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

7 ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

8 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

9 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

10 Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

Related Articles

K-pop group SuperM debut Prudential-sponsored single 'We Do'
Digital
Apr 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

K-pop group SuperM debut Prudential-sponsored ...

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact
Advertising
Jan 4, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

No more empty pledges: R/GA on building D&I systems that work
Advertising
Sep 17, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

No more empty pledges: R/GA on building D&I systems ...

Agency Report Card 2021: RGA
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: RGA

Just Published

Interpublic Group names Channing Martin global chief diversity, social impact officer
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ewan Larkin

Interpublic Group names Channing Martin global ...

Martin will lead strategy on all diversity-related matters and expand the company’s equity and inclusion practices.

Dept acquires Dogstudio, the shop behind Tomorrowland’s virtual festival
Digital
8 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Dept acquires Dogstudio, the shop behind Tomorrowlan...

In an exclusive interview, Dogstudio explains why it selected Dept over other suitors, and the agency group provides insight into its acquisition strategy.

TikTok wants to ‘democratise’ the creator space with its latest ad product
Marketing
8 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

TikTok wants to ‘democratise’ the creator space ...

Advertisers can crowdsource ‘authentic’ content that won’t feel like an ad.

Wunderman Thompson hires Josh Loebner as global head of inclusive design
News
8 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Wunderman Thompson hires Josh Loebner as global ...

The agency is doubling down on inclusive design as clients look to create more accessible solutions for consumers.