Prudential and RGA pair up to challenge family unit norms

Close your eyes and picture an ad for insurance protection for families. Chances are a traditional nuclear family pops to mind. Prudential—with the help of RGA—is trying to challenge that with the help of RGA.
‘Made for Every Family’ is a new campaign that showcases diverse family units whether nuclear, extended, cohabiting, or adoptive. The idea is that every family deserves to be insurance-protected regardless of make-up. A digital platform was created so that users can create various family avatars called Famvatar (Ad Nut thinks this is awkwardly named) made up of customised facial features, skin and hair colours, and outfits. Users can then create a sticker pack based on their family avatars (Ad Nut refuses to use the term Famvatar, apologies).
Perhaps because of Singapore’s stringent laws on homosexuality, the promotional video above only features heterosexual couples.
