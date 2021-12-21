Famous Thai songs rewritten to remove damaging stereotypes about women

Exploring the notion that women can be financially independent, as well as proud of their bodies and their personal style, may seem like a campaign concept for a different century. But this is considered progressive in markets like Thailand where gender roles are rooted in outdated beliefs, according to a new campaign from Prudential Thailand.

The campaign centres around the premise that while women play key roles in driving economic wealth and overall progress in Thailand—for example, 80% of household purchases are managed by women in Southeast Asia, according to a Zalora report—they continue to face prejudice and discrimination.

These issues are part of the country's cultural fabric, including its music. Hundreds of songs have stereotypical or negative lyrics about women in them, according to the company's research. Some are due to the genre, and some are just due to ignorance or misinterpretation. This includes recent songs that have garnered millions of streams and views, unknowingly perpetuating negative stereotypes.

So VaynerMedia Thailand collaborated with various music labels and artists to "rewrite" the lyrics of hit songs to make them more positive for women.

To kick off the #RewriteHerLife campaign, three well-known Thai songs were rewritten and presented in new music videos (see above). This includes 'Khon Mee Saneh', which aims to reverse negative beliefs about women's body image; 'Pak Gon', which seeks to erase the negativity towards a woman’s choice of lifestyle; and 'Drip Queen', which looks to overturn the assumption that women are not financially independent.

Celebrities and influencers have joined the campaign by rewriting the lyrics in their own words and sharing their own inspiring stories about women. VaynerMedia said the campaign has so far generated "millions of views, likes and shares".

Prudential wanted a campaign that would demonstrate its goal "to support and empower Thai women to be able to get the most out of life through our health and wealth products, that are matched with the needs of women in every stage of life", said Robin Spencer, CEO, Prudential Thailand.

Pitha Udomkanjananan, head of creative at VaynerMedia Thailand, said the agency is proud to "help create a real movement that contributes to real change in our society".