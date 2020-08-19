equity

Jason Rosario named chief DEI officer at BBDO
Aug 19, 2020
Elaine Underwood

The social impact specialist will shape the Omnicom firm’s principles, employee training and recruitment, as well as contributing to its creative product.

Xiaomi's poor IPO may have little bearing on its consumer brand equity
Jul 9, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Is Xiaomi a smartphone brand? Is it a hardware ecosystem incubator? Is it an internet company? Confused investors did not buy into Xiaomi's narrative, but its intangible brand equity remains, experts posit.

Tension and irresistibility: The ingredients of engagement
Sep 25, 2014
Adrian Peter Tse

SPIKES ASIA - People want to be engaged with what’s interesting and unforgettable, not what’s perfect. And it could mean the difference between being remembered and being forgotten.

