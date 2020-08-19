Search
equity
Aug 19, 2020
Jason Rosario named chief DEI officer at BBDO
The social impact specialist will shape the Omnicom firm’s principles, employee training and recruitment, as well as contributing to its creative product.
Jul 9, 2018
Xiaomi's poor IPO may have little bearing on its consumer brand equity
Is Xiaomi a smartphone brand? Is it a hardware ecosystem incubator? Is it an internet company? Confused investors did not buy into Xiaomi's narrative, but its intangible brand equity remains, experts posit.
Sep 25, 2014
Tension and irresistibility: The ingredients of engagement
SPIKES ASIA - People want to be engaged with what’s interesting and unforgettable, not what’s perfect. And it could mean the difference between being remembered and being forgotten.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins